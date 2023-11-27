Farmers trained to become entrepreneurs in conflict-free village

BACOLOD CITY – Farmers from the insurgency-free village Riverside in Isabela, Negros Occidental have been trained to develop products from their agricultural products under the Balik-Salig Program of the Provincial Peace and Order Council, which aims to promote entrepreneurship and economic development in the conflict. To promote. -affected area.

“Balik-salig” means bringing back the faith in Hiligaynon.

Members of Barangay Riverside Upland Farmers Association and Isabela Farmers Irrigators Association were equipped with basic skills through an entrepreneurship training program that started on November 15, an initiative of a consortium of stakeholders including the Association of Negros Producers (ANP), an organization Was. Which supports micro, small and medium scale producers.

In a statement on Friday, ANP Foreign Affairs Secretary Sibel Nobleza said the program marks an important step towards sustainable economic development and empowerment within conflict-affected areas in Negros Occidental.

“This could be a promising bright future for the Riverside community,” he said.

As part of the “Balik-Salig: Skills and Entrepreneurship Interventions” project, participants showcased their diverse skills and resources and were introduced to entrepreneurship, especially in fostering entrepreneurial mindset and practical business development.

In the business plans prepared, he presented innovative ideas for Kangkang and turmeric powder products.

ANP President Arlene Infante said they presented the diverse opportunities and services available to farmers, with the primary goal of establishing supply chains within Negros Occidental.

He also shared success stories and emphasized ANP’s commitment to facilitating market linkages and recommending potential markets for Community products.

Following the initial training, ANP outlined plans to conduct product development workshops, training sessions on design thinking skills, linking agricultural products to potential markets, and specialized training for taro farmers.

The project is being supported by the Municipality of Isabela, the 303rd Infantry Brigade and 62nd Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army and the Barangay Council of Riverside.

Barangay Riverside is one of the conflict-prone communities or communities affected by the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army, declared insurgency-free under the Barangay Development Program of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict. (PNA)

