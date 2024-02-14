Farmers in eastern Poland protest against competition from Ukraine

In May 2022, just weeks after Russia’s full-scale invasion began, Brussels allowed farmers in Ukraine to sell their products in the EU without paying customs duties. However, EU farmers say the move has created unfair competition.

Farmers in Dorohusk in southeastern Poland continue to protest against EU agricultural policies, particularly those that allow the sale of Ukrainian agricultural products throughout the EU.

The village of Dorohusk is just four kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Polish farmers reportedly blocked access to checkpoints earlier in the week to prevent cheap grain, milk and other products from crossing the border into Poland.

“We only let one car through every hour. One in one direction and one in the other, as well as humanitarian aid, buses and coaches, which may carry perishable goods,” protester Pavel Ilazh told Euronews. “

He said, “We have to let some people go, we understand that, but we also want to understand. Fertilizers are expensive in our country and wheat is constantly getting cheaper. Everyone has a family, everyone has They are kids.”

To appease the farmers, officials from Warsaw and Kiev came to Dorohusk to meet the protesters.

Poland’s Deputy Minister Paweł Gancarz said, “Today we focused on checking border controls. We agreed on a number of small arrangements to regulate traffic before suspending the program. And today, we are checking that This is what it looks like in practice.” basic infrastructure.

Serhiy Derkaz, Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, also told Euronews: “Blocking the border is really a problem, which leads to other economic and social problems in Ukraine. So it is very important to keep the border open, especially at a time like this.” “While Russia Continues It’s War in Ukraine”.

On Monday, some angry farmers vandalized a truck carrying Ukrainian grain across the border and threw away the goods.

The Polish Agriculture Minister announced that he is in talks with his Ukrainian counterpart to limit the amount of agricultural products crossing the border. He said the solution would have to come from the European Commission.

The nationwide strike is expected to continue on Thursday also.

