Farmer's 76-year-old mother sued in £1.4 million battle over who did the most work

A farming family is locked in a £1.4million court battle over who did the most work.

Barry Harding, 47, is being sued by his 76-year-old mother Joan, who accuses him of forcing her to move out of Cornerfields Farm in Denham, Bucks, which the family has farmed for almost 80 years .

Mr Harding says he has worked on farms since the age of 13, and that even as a child looking after pigs meant he was “prevented from going to school and achieving any educational attainment”.

She had a falling out with her mother following the death of her father Trevor in 2017, leading to her leaving the farm.

Mrs Harding is now demanding around £500,000 compensation for her share in the farming business, plus profits and debts she says she is owed. It has been estimated that the dispute could cost the warring parties an additional £500,000 in lawyers’ bills.

In Central London County Court, representing himself, Mr Harding insisted it was his decades of hard work that had turned the farm into success. He disputes what his mother’s share is worth, claiming that her investment of time, labor, and money saved the farm from financial ruin.

He alleged that his parents had made no financial contribution to the purchase of the farm from the council in 2008 other than using his late father’s Right to Buy exemption, and that they had since invested hundreds of thousands of pounds in improvements. Was.

He told Judge Mark Raeside Casey: “I went out with my late father to collect swill and I helped with the pig farming business because I needed it when my elder brother left in 1988.”

The court heard the Harding family started breeding pigs at Cornerfields Farm in 1948. He stopped pig farming about 20 years ago, but Mr Harding says he has since invested more than £500,000 in converting it into skip-hire and cattle. Fodder business.

Mrs Harding insisted that she, her husband and their son had been jointly running the farm until her husband’s death in 2017 and that her son had deprived her of her share of its income in recent years.

She told the court: “I’ve supported that farm since I was 19 and now I’m 76… I slaughtered the pigs and I look after the house.”

The judge reserved his decision in the case.

