Farmer sells his food for money in a modern Tokyo district to help

Tokyo — In the city of wealth, comfort and fine dining, there is a quiet street in Japan’s capital that passersby often do a double-take at. Sharing space with charming cafes and world-class bars, the small fruit and vegetable stand seems to have been teleported from a distant country road.

Weather-beaten wooden tables groan under piles of carrots, potatoes, mandarin oranges and other fresh farm produce. But what makes the stall in the center of Tokyo even more remarkable is that payment is on the honor system – customers just put coins in an old mailbox – and most of the items on offer cost 100 yen, or about 70 cents. Is. A neighborhood where fresh food is usually available at very high prices.

Japanese farmer Tomoko Oshimo, or Tomoe-chun, is seen (left) stocking her fresh produce stall in Tokyo’s trendy Ebisu district. CBS News

Retirees stay in the morning, but they are not the target demographic. The stall bears a handwritten mission statement addressed to: “Dear Youth.”

The note further read, “I came here from Hiroshima with nothing. I survived on watermelons for a month, but couldn’t ask my mother for help. Even after thirty years, I grow a lot of vegetables.” “Tomo-chun is by your side, so don’t worry about the future.”

Opened five years ago, the produce stand has impressed some of the city’s embattled young residents, exposing the well of despair hidden beneath the glamor of a world-famous metropolis.

“I had no income. My elderly parents were in the hospital. I didn’t know how to support myself,” reads one of the stacks of notes printed on paper lining the walls of the small shop. “Walking to the temple to pray, I came upon your stand. You lifted my spirits.”

Another customer wrote, “I also came to Tokyo on my own.” “Alone, struggling financially. It’s hard to work my way through school. You’ve become like a second mother to me.”

“big respect!” The second one encourages.

The vegetable vendor with a heart of gold rarely gets a glimpse of his grateful customers. Tomo-chun, or Tomoko Oshimo, 53, wakes up before dawn to prepare to work in her fields in Urawa, outside Tokyo.

Depending on the season, she will yield bountiful harvests of arugula, spinach, snap peas, turnips, onions, eggplant, green peppers, cherry tomatoes and zucchini. A recent December morning found Tomoe-chun and her teenage son Satoru plucking red daikon radishes from the dark earth. Like a squat baseball bat, each deacon weighed several pounds.

Farmer Tomoko Oshimo, 53, or Tomoe-chun, harvests daikon with her son Satoru on their farm in Urawa, outside Tokyo, Japan.

She supplements her harvest by purchasing imperfect produce at Saitama Central Market, a wholesale market north of Tokyo.

“I can pick up a box of carrots for 600 yen, which normally costs 2,000 yen,” she said, as she walked to a produce auction in the dark. “I found a box of grapes, which is still edible, but not suitable for the supermarket, and can sell three for 100 yen.”

Driven by infectious happiness, despite having a strong penchant for bargaining, Tomoe-chun said she barely manages to break a deal. She works several night shifts at a nursing center every week to supplement her and her husband’s modest salary.

Farming is in his DNA.

Farmer Tomoko Oshimo, 53, or Tomo-chun, harvests daikon radishes on her farm in Urawa, outside Tokyo, Japan. CBS News

“One of my first memories is the smell of fresh strawberries,” Tomoe-Chun told CBS News. His initial entry into the strawberry patch was as an infant, strapped to his mother’s back at harvest time.

Abandoning a comfortable but predictable life on the family farm, she moved to Tokyo after high school, teaching preschool and earning certification as a professional cook, but growing ambitions always outstripped her pocketbook. To pay the bills, she ventured into real estate, which was the perfect outlet for her natural sales skills, fast talking and hard-drinking energy.

He earned enough to invest in a Boca Raton vacation house and a diamond watch.

“When I was thinking about what to buy next,” she said, “I realized I didn’t want anything else.”

High blood pressure, a near-death experience during childbirth and the desire to raise her child drove her back to farming. Then, one day while she was selling produce in Urawa, a young customer told her he barely earned enough to buy food.

“I hate the idea of ​​young people going around hungry,” Tomo-chun said. The seed was sown.

She took advantage of her real estate skills to secure a small place in the fashionable central Tokyo neighborhood of Ebisu. She knew every inch of the district, including the places where even humble pancake sellers and rice ball vendors could make a decent living.

In her former life, she prided herself on being able to instantly gauge people’s “worth”: “This guy can afford $2,000 rent, or this guy is only good for $1,000.”

Now, I am living No Making money!” he commented with his usual manic energy.

In her new business, Tomoko decides to sell her vegetables for a song.

“I want the youth to feel that they are not forgotten, that they are valuable,” she said as she drove her sedan loaded with potatoes, oranges, carrots and radishes toward Ebisu. “Not everyone is out for themselves. I can make money anytime I want. For now, I want to help the youth.”

Sometimes, when she is late, customers get a chance to thank her in person. In return, he is fond of presenting botanical formulas derived from a life that had its share of both joy and pain.

“Even in a field full of weeds,” she likes to say, “you can grow Some – If you try.”

