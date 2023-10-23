Farm groups call on Australia not to sign ‘stupid’ trade deal with EU

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australian agriculture industry groups on Monday called on the government not to sign a trade deal with the European Union unless it offers greater market access for Australian agricultural products.

Australia, one of the world’s largest exporters of agricultural goods from wheat and beef to wool and wine, has been negotiating a trade deal with the EU since 2018.

Canberra said in July it had withdrawn from the agreement it considered inadequate for farmers, but talks have resumed.

Trade Minister Don Farrell is due to meet his EU counterpart at the Group of Seven (G7) trade ministers meeting in Osaka on October 28-29, their first face-to-face meeting since July.

Australian farmers are worried Farrell will sign a “stupid deal” that will put them at a disadvantage to other global exporters for decades, the National Farmers Federation (NFF) said in a statement.

NFF president Fiona Simson said, “We have yet to see any sign that the EU is willing to put a commercially meaningful deal on the table.”

“What we’ve seen so far is really going to set parts of our region back,” he said. “The message from Australian farmers is clear and united: if this is a worthless deal, put the signing pen in your pocket.”

Another industry group, Meat & Livestock Australia, also said the agreement should be improved before it can be signed, and described the EU’s position on red meat quotas as “highly restrictive”.

Farrell said in a statement that he had made it clear that Australia wants a trade deal with the EU, but not at any cost.

“Any deal must include practical benefits for Australian businesses, including improved market access for our farmers and producers,” he said.

Neither side has disclosed the status of their negotiations, but Reuters reported this month that the EU’s proposed import quota for Australian sugar is so low that it is not commercially viable to ship them.

While Australia wants access to EU markets for its agricultural production, much of which is now subject to tariffs and quotas, the EU is likely to seek simplified investment access to Australia’s vital minerals industry.

(Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Jamie Freed)

