Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar join the board of wear-tech brand Nu Republic® as brand ambassadors

New Republic®, is an Indian lifestyle technology brand renowned for its revolutionary ‘wear-tech’ – wireless audio, watches. The earbuds and speaker proudly announce their collaboration with the dynamic power couple, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar. In this unprecedented collaboration, Farhan and Shibani will be the ambassadors of New Republic® – a brand that shares its unwavering commitment towards disruption and innovation.

“These tech products are worn by people and are born to be stylish and fashionable – not just functional” This conviction is at the heart of the New Republic® product development process and over the years the brand has gained widespread praise for its funky products. Have received.

Farhan Akhtar, a versatile actor, director and producer, and Shibani Akhtar, an accomplished model, singer and television host, embrace the ethos of New Republic® and bring their individual expertise, effortless style to this collaboration.

Commenting on the association, Ujjwal Sarin, Founder, Nu Republic® expressed his excitement, “We are honored to have Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Akhtar join us as brand ambassadors of Nu Republic®. His disruptive mindset, creative talent and dedication to driving change aligns perfectly with the mission of our brand.”

New Republic®, through its fashion first product design and development process, challenges the idea of ​​electronic wear-tech as a mere utilitarian gadget. Through a fashion-first design philosophy, the brand has successfully redefined the playing field by making high-style attainable and high-tech affordable.

Farhan and Shibani Akhtar, equally thrilled with the collaboration, shared their thoughts.

Farhan said, “I am delighted to be associated with Nu Republic®, a brand that shares my passion for music and innovation. New Republic’s commitment to turning wearable technology into a medium for self-expression aligns perfectly with my ideas. I look forward to collaborating with New Republic® as it blends the boundaries of music, technology, fashion and culture.

Shibani said, “It is really exciting to be a part of Nu Republic®. We look forward to collaborating with New Republic® and inspiring individuals to embrace technology as an extension of their personality.”

As brand ambassadors, Farhan and Shibani Akhtar will actively participate in various promotional activities including digital and print campaigns, events and social media initiatives.

Source: glamsham.com