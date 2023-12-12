Farfetch declines amid financial struggles and credit downgrade

Fashion retail platform Farfetch Ltd. (NYSE:FTCH) experienced a massive 37% drop in its stock price in late trading on Monday, hitting a record low of $0.76. The company has been under intense selling pressure since late November after Richemont (CFRHF) announced that it had no intention of investing in or lending money to Farfetch. Compounding the problem, Farfetch delayed its third-quarter earnings report and related conference call. The company’s financial challenges were highlighted earlier this month by reports of two credit downgrades and the possible sale of subsidiary Browns, as Farfetch looks to raise funds. Seeking Alpha Quant Ratings has classified Farfetch as a Strong Sell or Sell since late August, before the stock’s dramatic decline. The modest interest in Farfetch remains substantial.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) saw three consecutive sessions of gains after Moody’s Investors Service downgraded the company’s senior unsecured rating to Ba2, considered non-investment grade. The downgrade reflects concerns over Walgreens’ high financial leverage, poor interest coverage and weak free cash flow, which are expected to persist over 12 to 18 months. The downgrade also underscores the challenges Walgreens faces as it implements new initiatives to address significant operating losses and regain profitability in its U.S. healthcare sector. The company’s debt/EBITDA ratio increased despite paying off $2.6 billion of debt during FY2023.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) CEO Mike Wirth reassured stakeholders that the border dispute between Venezuela and Guyana is unlikely to escalate into military conflict. Wirth emphasized that such disputes are usually resolved through negotiation and compromise. Chevron, which has operations in Venezuela, is monitoring the situation closely, especially as it is set to acquire a 30% stake in Guyana’s offshore oil developments through a $53 billion acquisition of Hess (HES).

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) released its Economic 2024 Outlook report, indicating strong consumer spending supported by a strong labor market. Michelle Meyer, chief economist at MasterCard Economics Institute, highlighted that wage growth remains higher than price inflation, suggesting consumers have more purchasing power. The report identified movies, property, travel and sports as the strongest spending categories in 2023.

Goldman Sachs suggests in its US Weekly Kickstart report that if economic growth remains modest and interest rates do not rise significantly, growth stocks should outperform value stocks. The report highlights that the Russell 1000 Growth (IWF) outperformed the Russell 1000 Value (IWD) by a significant margin, partly driven by the strong performance of technology stocks, which have led the growth index. A large portion is involved.

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) received support from the US Commerce Department, with Secretary Gina Raimondo saying the company “can, should and should sell AI chips to China” for commercial purposes. The statement comes amid discussions with Nvidia about AI chip sales to China following updated export restrictions aimed at limiting the country’s access to advanced technology.

Shares of Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) experienced a decline after a study published in The Journal of the American Medical Association showed that patients regained weight after discontinuing the company’s obesity drug, tirazepide. . The study, which was sponsored by Eli Lilly, showed that patients who switched to placebo after a treatment period gained a significant amount of their weight back, while those who continued therapy lost their excess weight.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella has kept the company in the headlines with its stake in OpenAI and its pending acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Despite job cuts and valuation concerns, Microsoft’s investment in generic AI is seen as a key driver for the future. The stock sees significant upside in 2023, although it declined slightly on Monday.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) underperformed with TD Cowen downgrading its rating due to concerns over its sickle cell disease treatment, Casgevi’s valuation, and market hold. The investment bank expressed doubts about Bluebird Bio’s (Blue) treatment’s competitive edge against Lifegenia and overall patient demand for such treatments.

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) rose after activist investor Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) highlighted the company’s potential at a conference. Jana Partners (Trades, Portfolio) believes there are significant advantages in Trimble and advocates a focus on organic growth rather than large acquisitions. The investor also suggested that Trimble could be an attractive acquisition target for larger industrial companies.

Goldman Sachs forecasts Amazon (AMZN) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) to be the major winners in the coming years, with AI and the convergence of business models in media, advertising and e-commerce playing a key role. The rise of generic AI is seen as a potentially disruptive computing paradigm with significant investment potential.

Illumina (ILMN) announced its intention to sell its GRAIL unit, following a European Commission order against its acquisition. The company has filed a draft registration statement with the SEC as it evaluates its options for divestment pending the outcome of legal challenges against the European Commission’s decision.

Shares of Terran Orbital (LLAP) fell after reports that the satellite maker is seeking bids for a potential sale. The company has attracted interest from strategic and private equity buyers, and Lockheed Martin (LMT), which holds a significant stake in Terran Orbital, is not expected to make a bid.

Stock futures were mixed as investors awaited the outcome of the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of the year. Cigna (CI) shares jumped after canceling its merger with Humana (HUM), while Macy’s (M) shares jumped after a significant buyback announcement.

Loop Media (LPTV), Sirius The S&P 500 Communication Services sector saw a slight decline.

Citi placed Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) on a 30-day catalyst watch, anticipating potential positive growth from the upcoming CES trade show and a “special address” from Nvidia’s CEO.

In the Materials sector, Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) and Green Plains (GPRE) were among the gainers, while Hongli Group (HLP) and Ramaco Resources (METCB) were among the losers.

