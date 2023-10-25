Farage calls for cut in Alison Rose’s potential £10m NatWest exit pay

Dame Alison Rose resigned as chief executive of NatWest in July this year – Dominic Lipinski/PA

Nigel Farage has said NatWest should cut the severance pay of his former boss Dame Alison Rose after she was found guilty of breaking data protection laws by discussing her bank accounts with a journalist.

The bank’s board is expected to meet on Thursday to determine Dame Alison’s exit package, which could exceed £10 million in salary, bonuses and stock.

On Wednesday, it emerged that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) had ruled that Dame Alison had committed two data protection breaches by telling the BBC’s Simon Jack that Mr Farage was a client of its subsidiary Coutts and by falsely saying that That their accounts have been closed. For business reasons.

Internal messages later obtained by Mr Farage revealed that he had been debunked because his views did not “align” with Coutts.

Faraz says ‘rewarding failures’ is wrong

The ICO has said Dame Alison’s behavior was “unacceptable” but it will not take regulatory action because she has already resigned as chief executive and NatWest has launched an independent investigation into the matter.

Writing in The Telegraph, Mr Farage says Dame Alison presided over a “disgusting culture” at NatWest and “dragged its name through the mud” as well as breaching data protection laws by discussing her account with Mr Jack. Broke, due to which he had to resign.

He writes: “It would be wrong to reward these failures with huge sums of money.”

NatWest is still 38.6 percent owned by taxpayers after it was bailed out during the 2008 financial crisis, and Downing Street is said to be unhappy with the suggestion that she could walk away with millions after leaving because of her indiscretions. Is.

Dame Alison is reportedly consulting lawyers to consider her options if NatWest reduces her exit package, as she believes she is entitled to the full amount.

One possibility is that the bank would cancel about £5.2 million in long-term share options that he had earned during his tenure as chief executive.

He is also in line for a bonus of up to £2.9 million and is still being paid his basic package of £2.4 million of salary, pension contributions and share-based allowances as he is on 12-month gardening leave.

‘The fish rots from head to bottom’

Mr Farage, who obtained Coutts’ file through a subject access request in the summer, obtained NatWest’s file by the same method this week. It revealed that NatWest staff had cheered her debunking, called her a Russian spy and discussed using anti-terrorism laws to justify closing her accounts.

Mr Faraz writes: “It is clear that, to some employees of the NatWest Group, my debunking was a huge joke.

,[Dame Alison] The woke agenda that has now engulfed the troubled banking giant is clearly widespread, as the last six months have shown. As the saying goes, the fish rots from the head down.

“In life, salary should be commensurate with success. Alison Rose presided over a shoddy culture at the NatWest group, dragging her name through the mud and breaking the Financial Conduct Authority code. It would be wrong to reward these failures with huge sums of money. “I will be keeping a close eye to see whether the NatWest Group board agrees.”

Mr Farage also accused Dame Alison of lying when she said in a letter apologizing that comments made about her by Coutts staff “do not reflect the view of the bank”. He argues that the 600-page dossier disclosed by NatWest shows that derogatory comments about him and a determination to sack him over his right-wing politics were pervasive throughout the organisation.

An independent review of Mr Faraz’s debunking, carried out by law firm Travers Smith, was submitted to the NatWest board earlier this month, but has not yet been made public.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “In line with our previous commitments, the key findings and recommendations of the independent review will be considered by the board. These, along with the group response, will be published in due course. In the meantime we will not comment on any speculation.

“We cooperate fully with the ICO in the assessment of any customer complaint, but it would not be appropriate for us to comment on this individual case.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com