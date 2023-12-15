Los Angeles, December 15, 2023–(Business Wire)–Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIE) (“Faraday Future”, “FF” or the “Company”), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it has completed a Phase 1 analysis to identify potentially illicit trading activity. Has done so, and is taking additional steps to help reduce such activity in a second phase of work with ShareIntel-Shareholder Intelligence Services, LLC.

As announced in October this year, FF appointed ShareIntel to help identify potentially illegal short selling and other abusive trading activities. To date, ShareIntel’s DRIL-Down™ analysis has identified reporting imbalances in FF’s shares that could be material to FF’s public float and average daily trading volume. These imbalances may be a byproduct of non-compliant or illegal trading activities and may indicate that some traders sold a significant number of shares of FF’s common stock but failed to deliver.

Matthias Eydt, global CEO of FF, commented, “Based on the findings of ShareIntel’s analysis to date, we are deeply concerned that FF may be the target of a market manipulation scheme involving illegal short selling. FF’s board and management are committed to protecting We are committed to maximizing our investors and shareholder value, and we will take all necessary actions to ensure that FF is not the target of market manipulation. We will use all possible means to help ensure fair market conditions. “We will continue to work with ShareIntel to combat manipulative and serious illegal short selling and trading activities.”

“ShareIntel tracks share ownership and monitors important broker-dealer and shareholder activities,” said David Wenger, Chairman and CEO of ShareIntel. “We are committed to continuing efforts to help Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. identify parties engaging in potentially abusive and illegal naked short selling, implement action plans to reduce such activity, and maximize shareholder ownership transparency.” Let’s hope for.”

Faraday about the future

Faraday Future is the pioneer of the ultimate AI technology luxury ultra-spire market in the intelligent EV era, and the destroyer of the traditional ultra-luxury car civilization symbolized by Ferrari and Maybach. FF is not just an EV company, but also a software-driven intelligent Internet company. Ultimately FF aims to become a user company by offering a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem. FF is dedicated to advancing electric vehicle technology to meet the growing needs and preferences of users worldwide, driven by the pursuit of intelligent and AI-powered mobility.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release the words “estimates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “predicts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes” is,” “wants,” “could,” “would,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “proposed” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions ) is intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. , Other important factors that could affect actual results or outcomes include: the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern and improve its liquidity and financial condition; the Company’s ability to overcome its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting; risks related to the restatement of the Company’s previously issued consolidated financial statements; the Company’s limited operating history and significant obstacles to its growth; the Company’s history of losses and expectation of continued losses; increase in operating expenses; incorrect assumptions and analyzes developed by management; the market performance of the Company’s common stock; the Company’s ability to comply with Nasdaq listing requirements; the Company’s ability to execute its vehicle development and marketing plans and the timing of these development programs; the Company’s estimates of the size of the markets for its vehicles and the costs of bringing those vehicles to market; the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s vehicles; the success of other competing manufacturers; performance and safety of company vehicles; the Company’s ability to obtain funding, satisfy the conditions precedent and close the various financings described elsewhere; the outcome of future financing attempts, the failure of any of which may result in the Company seeking protection under the Bankruptcy Code; indebtedness of the company; the Company’s ability to cover future warranty claims; insurance coverage; the results of Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) investigations relating to matters that were the subject of the Special Committee’s investigation; the success of the Company’s remedial measures taken in response to the Special Committee’s findings; the Company’s dependence on its suppliers and contract manufacturers; the Company’s ability to develop and protect its technologies; the Company’s ability to protect against cybersecurity risks; general economic and market conditions affecting demand for the Company’s products; risks related to the Company’s operations in China; risks related to the Company’s stockholders, who own a significant amount of the Company’s common stock; potential cost, headcount and salary reduction actions may not be sufficient or may not achieve their expected results; the Company’s ability to attract and retain directors and employees; any adverse development in existing legal proceedings or initiation of new legal proceedings; and volatility of the company’s share price. The above list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K/A and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the year ended December 31, 2022. Quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from the events and results contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except As required by law. ,

Investor (English): [email protected]

Investor (Chinese): [email protected]

Media: [email protected]

