Far from the war in Gaza, Hamas chief oversees vast financial network

Hamas’s top political leaders oversee a vast financial network while living hundreds of miles away from the chaos and violence in Gaza, and often travel freely to represent the terrorist group before world leaders throughout the region.

Already under US economic sanctions since 2018, Ismail Haniyeh, 61, now faces intensified economic attacks from the West as part of the broader war against Hamas. Since the group’s deadly attack on Israel on October 7, US officials have vowed to crack down on Hamas’ financial networks, just as Israel has vowed to eliminate it militarily, as part of a coordinated effort by the Treasury Department. Senior officials are visiting Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Europe. Targeting the extremist group’s funding sources.

Senior Treasury officials have also accused top Hamas leaders of living “in luxury.” Haniyeh is based in Qatar, a US ally that is now trying to broker the release of more than 200 hostages held by the terrorist group, but says it will reevaluate its relationship with Hamas after this.

Chief Executive of United Against Nuclear Iran and George W. Mark Wallace, a former Bush administration official, said, “Haniyeh is really important – he’s one of the Bin Ladens in this story.” “It is wrong that he is living in luxury in Qatar, which appears to be beyond our reach. Qatar should return him.”

Although the group and its leaders have faced US sanctions since 1995, the Treasury has announced new sanctions against several senior Hamas leadership officials, seeking to undermine the financial flows that have fueled its rampage in Israel. Promoted. But the difficult task of dismantling its network is incomplete.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry has claimed that Haniyeh’s personal wealth is worth billions of dollars, although independent experts say there is no evidence to support that claim. Hamas’s financial resources stand in stark contrast to the extreme poverty of Gaza’s people, even before Israel’s military launched a devastating bombardment of the area in response to Hamas’ October 7 attack, which killed more than 1,400 people.

It is unclear how much Haniyeh knew about the attack, with experts divided over the extent to which Hamas’s political wing controls its military leadership, which is based in Gaza.

“The United States Department of the Treasury is focused today on dismantling Hamas’ financial networks,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told the Royal United Services Institute, a foreign policy think tank in London last week. “…Hamas and related terrorist groups have long sought to destroy Israel and attack those in the region and around the world who do not subscribe to their hateful ideology. These groups need financial resources to promote their hatred. To do this, they have developed ways to access or disrupt our financial systems.”

Through heavy taxation of Palestinians in Gaza, with taxes as high as 20 percent on imports, Hamas could rake in up to $400 million a year, according to Matthew Levitt, a former Treasury Department official who is now director of the Reinhard Program on Counterterrorism. Collects. and the Washington Institute for Intelligence. The terrorist group has also amassed a vast investment portfolio, which US officials estimate is worth more than $500 million, and possibly as much as $1 billion, with investments in Sudan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Algeria and the United Arab Emirates, among others. There is property in countries. ,

Additionally, according to Daniel Roth, research director of United Against Nuclear Iran, the terrorist group receives up to $450 million per year in black market trafficking fees. The State Department has also said that Iran provides up to $120 million to Palestinian groups, including Hamas, while experts estimate that it also receives hundreds of millions of dollars from other international funding sources, including Qatar. Overall, Hamas spends about $1.6 billion on government operations in Gaza, according to Roth.

Israel and Egypt have imposed a strict blockade of Gaza since Hamas took over the territory in 2007 following a conflict with Fatah, the political party that controls the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank – which makes smuggling attractive. . These sanctions have also harmed average citizens in Gaza, cutting Palestinians off from the international economic system.

Nevertheless, Hamas’s illicit international financial channels played a key role in financing the October 7 attack, requiring it to access troops, munitions and other weapons to penetrate the Israel Defense Forces and a high-tech, expensive surveillance system along the border. have to pay. With Gaza.

How Hamas’s carefully planned Israeli attack turned into a chaotic orgy

On October 18, the Treasury announced sanctions on Hamas supporters and “financial facilitators” who report to the Hamas political bureau overseen by Haniyeh. Experts said that even if Gaza’s economy was completely shut down, Hamas could still receive funds from Iran and its investment portfolio that could be redirected to operations in the West Bank or elsewhere without US action. .

“One of the things that Treasury’s designations say is that they all work under the orders of Hamas’ political leadership, including Haniyeh,” said the Washington Institute’s Levitt. “All of the Treasury’s designations make it clear that they answer to the Political Bureau” of which Haniyeh is the chairman.

Levitt also said Treasury should go further by imposing a penalty that would break down U.S. financial system entities that work with Hamas – a penalty that already applies to the Iranian-backed political party Hezbollah and its military wing in Lebanon.

According to the BBC, Haniyeh, born in the Shati refugee camp in the Gaza Strip to two refugees from the 1948 Arab–Israeli War, was detained by Israeli authorities in 1987 for joining protests as part of the first intifada, then Was imprisoned again in 1988. Haniyeh quickly rose in the ranks of the militant group. The BBC also reported that Hanieh was injured in an Israeli airstrike on an apartment complex in Gaza City in September 2003.

According to the European Council on Foreign Relations, Haniyeh was elected as the leader of Hamas by a council of officials from the terrorist group, whose membership is unknown. The council promoted Haniyeh to the post in 2017 and again in 2021, giving him another four-year term.

In a video released shortly after the October 7 attack, Haniyeh and a group of about a dozen people gathered on the floor to pray while images of the massacre played on television.

Treasury officials have repeatedly accused Hamas’ top leadership of enjoying lavish lifestyles outside Gaza while average Palestinians suffer the consequences of the terrorist group’s actions. Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo said last week that “Like many Russian elites, senior Hamas officials often live in luxury, while the average Gazan faces dire living conditions.” Brian Nelson, the Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, also said in an address last month that the investment portfolio allows Hamas officials “to live in luxury, including elsewhere in the Middle East, while ordinary Palestinians in Gaza are subjected to harsh conditions.” Life situations and dire prospects are faced.” ,

However, Treasury spokespeople declined to provide any evidence supporting these claims. Israel’s Foreign Ministry also refused to provide any evidence to support its claim that Haniyeh and other top Hamas leaders personally own billions of dollars.

A Hamas spokesman also did not respond to a request for comment about Haniyeh’s personal assets.

Haniyeh is able to run operations from Qatar because the United States and Israel have long tacitly supported his presence there, believing it would be better to keep Hamas leaders in a place where they could be monitored. Instead of somewhere like Iran, where they can’t. However, the events of October 7 have complicated that arrangement in the eyes of some hardline members of Congress, even as Qatar plays a key role in helping negotiate the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Israel says Hamas is ‘ISIS.’ but it’s not like that.

Israel restricts the movement of Palestinians within Gaza, making it far more practical for Hamas leaders like Haniyeh to live abroad. And while Gazans suffer under Hamas rule, Israeli bombings and the war – which have killed some 8,800 people, including more than 3,600 children, according to the Gaza Health Ministry – may strengthen the group’s popularity.

“Historically, the political bureau for Hamas was moved abroad, and this is something they did early on for security strategy,” said Tarek Bakoni, board chairman of the Palestinian think tank al-Shabaka. ” Author of a book about Hamas. Bakoni also said that there is a lot of resentment towards Hamas in Gaza at the present time, but it is important not to overstate the extent of the reaction. “I think historically Palestinians in Gaza have also rallied around Hamas in moments where it has increased its resistance because they understand that this is the only way for them to engage with the Israeli authorities and its apartheid regime Is.”

On Capitol Hill, pressure is already mounting on the United States to ensure that top Hamas leaders like Haniyeh can no longer oversee the group’s financial networks from the safety of Qatar.

“The administration should tell the Qataris that these people should be turned over to the US or Israeli governments. They should not be able to live there,” said Representative Juan Vargas (D-Calif.), a member of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on National Security and Illicit Finance. “Qatari people must make a choice: which side are you on, the side of the terrorists or the side of the Americans? This option should be imposed on them.”

