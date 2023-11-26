‘Far Cry’ has lost its way, but it’s not too late – here’s how to fix Ubisoft’s lost shooter franchise

totally different Credit: Ubisoft

Did I ever tell you the definition of insanity?

It’s doing exactly that. , , Same bleating thing . , , Expecting again and again. , , sound To change.

He. Is. crazy.

~vas, far cry 3, Which may also be discussing the problems with Ubisoft’s formulaic video game franchise.

i loved Totally different.

In fact, first of all completely different-When it was made by Crytek – it was one of the first games I played after building my first custom gaming PC. I was absolutely mesmerized by the graphics and the game was a lot of fun. The binoculars that let you listen to the enemies and their ridiculous conversations amazed me. (That was when I was playing the game half life 2, fear, oblivion And so on. What a time to be a PC gamer!)

In any case, the next two totally different The titles were really good too. far cry 2 Leaving the colorful island of the first game behind and traveling to war-torn Africa completely changed the tone and nature of the game. The game also eschewed the linearity of the first entry, opting for a more open world and implemented several systems that became standardized as the series continued, such as buddies and open-world gameplay.

far cry 3 Took elements from the first two games, as well as world design inspiration from several other open-world titles. Skyrim To red Dead Redemption (and like stories Apocalypse Now And lost) and created one of the best open-world shooters of all time. A strong story with excellent villains – chief among them Michael Mando’s Vaas – and some very wild twists and turns helped. far cry 3 Sell ​​over 10 million copies. In many ways, it was the pinnacle of the entire franchise. A large part of this success also came due to the careful world design, with Ubisoft describing the island as the “second most important character” in the game.

The game was so successful that Ubisoft spent the last three games copy-pasting it into new settings. While the game publisher has done some interesting things since release far cry 3-that is far cry blood dragon And Far Cry Primal-Overall, the series has become cookie-cutter and by-the-numbers Assassins Creed. While the setting has moved to the Himalayas, Montana, and South America, the game’s formulaic design has remained outdated. I’ve narrowed down the problems in the series to three categories, and I’ll present solutions to each as we proceed. We will start. , , ,

1. Open-world mediocrity

Although the settings have changed over the last four games, the nature of each feels remarkably similar and none of the previous three compare to it. Far Cry 3’s The Island, which was a dense open world but compelling. Add to this an abundance of box-ticking side-quests, repetitive crafting and hunting, and you essentially have the same game over and over again but in a new location.

My solution to this is simple: Ubisoft needs to change how it builds its open worlds and structures its quests. A better gating system and implementing more linearity would go a long way in making these games feel fresh again. A great model for what I’m describing is from Software’s Masterpiece, alden ring, Which completely changes the nature of open-world gaming, by largely closing off certain areas but still allowing players to see beyond what they can reach.

In alden ring, For example, I often find myself staring into a valley or something in the distance and seeing an area that I don’t understand how to reach. There was either a secret way to reach these inaccessible areas, or a story I needed to complete first. It gave me a sense of purpose, a reason to explore, and a chance to pursue various esoteric discoveries. Once I finally got access to an area that was previously impossible to reach, I felt very satisfied. (Later I often discovered that there were some hidden shortcuts that allowed me to access them quickly, which is also great!)

Adding this type of open world design totally different It would be a much more compelling adventure. I will also adopt some of these of alden ring Ambiguity when it comes to search lines. totally different Players would benefit from being forced to think a bit more, and not crowding the map with so many different boxes to tick. Let players explore and embark on quests and learn about the world in a more organized way.

The most fun thing in these games is destroying enemy bases as it gives players a lot of agency in how they approach attacks (although this often comes down to stealth vs. guns blazing). Give players that degree of agency, cleverly fleshing out areas and story progression throughout the game!

2. Dull story

I get the feeling that Ubisoft is really trying to create compelling villains that can hold a candle to Vaas in each game. far cry 3, But they have failed almost every time. I thought Creed was in far cry 5 Was interesting, but Ubisoft went overboard, making this weird right-wing religious death-cult based in the middle of Montana a multi-racial affair. They should have gone full white supremacist! And instead of making your customizable hero completely customizable, they should have made him a Native American. There was plenty of room for a more messed up story of religious extremism, racism and the whole nine yards, but instead we got a very generic story and cult (among many other problems). Far Cry 6’s The dictator – despite being played by Giancarlo Esposito – was also quite boilerplate.

What made Vaas work so well was actually a combination of factors. For one, your player character was an actual character rather than a completely customizable non-entity. He was a trapped rich white boy who was separated from his peers and forced to survive in a dangerous foreign land. Vaas was a crazy person which made the whole thing very personal. This story seemed like something from a novel by Joseph Conrad. No game since has been able to match the insanity of the third game’s story.

I wish Ubisoft would stop pulling punches and give us a chance totally different A game with a story that’s every bit as dark and twisted as the third game, with characters we actually care about. It would also be nice if games stopped trying to outdo each other in terms of crazy weapons and bombastic nonsense, and focused more on realism mixed with absurdity. Let things grow as you play, including access to a powerful arsenal.

3. Innovation (or lack thereof)

Much of this is due to the lack of innovation in game design and narrative design. While the first three games in the franchise were completely different from each other, the next three ended up being largely the same: trademark Ubisoft open-world games. boring.

There are many ways to innovate in this series. Going back to a more linear but open-ended design might be one (using either). alden ring Adopting the model I’m talking about above, or even more humiliated, which gave the player free rein in each stage, but never opened up the entire world).

Dismantling many existing systems may also work. Friends have become quite old in my opinion. There’s a lot more that can be done with free bases – you can create much more elaborate bases that require a lot more strategy and time. Heck, you could even bring some sort of Zelda-like dungeon to this game, complete with full-blown puzzle-solving and platforming areas. i’ll play one totally different A game with Zelda-like dungeons and complex bases.

There are plenty of other ways Ubisoft could tinker with the formula and do something new with the game’s many systems. Simply getting rid of towers is not enough to unlock maps. Why not make climbing the tower more complex and challenging?

Another innovation I’d like to see: replacing busy work with more satisfying searches. I don’t want to hunt and skin 10 deer just to get a better holster. How about exploring a good story with a better holster as the prize?

4. Gunplay needs a radical change

Ultimately, focusing more on improving gunplay should be a bigger priority for Ubisoft. As franchisees like it Duty Continue to improve gunplay each year, far cry Stuck in time, ultimately very poor by comparison. there is no reason totally different It may not be a premium first-person shooter, but that would require Ubisoft to double down on things like sound design, weapon design, recoil. I’ve become very picky about gunplay in my shooters, as it’s so fundamental to the core experience. If totally different Good shooting almost anywhere Duty I would be more likely to spend more time in these games.

What change would you like to see in this? totally different series? Do you expect anything more interesting than this? Far Cry 7? tell me further Twitter Or Facebook.