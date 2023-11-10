ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Fans have pushed the Fisher-Price Corn Popper into the National Toy Hall of Fame, bumping it from a permanent finalist along with baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF foam toys to 2023. announced Friday.

The Fisher-Price push toy that encourages children to walk was chosen by fans, who were invited to vote for one of five toys to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Toy Hall of Fame, choosing from one Made it to the finals more times, but passed out. The rest of the so-called “Forgotten Five” included the Pogo Stick, My Little Pony, the PEZ Dispenser, and the Transformer.

Baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids and NERF toys were voted on from among the 12 finalists in the usual manner, with input from a panel of experts. Those finalists included Barbie’s boyfriend, Ken, who didn’t make it despite a big boost in visibility from the summer “Barbie” movie.

“These four deserving players represent a great mix of sports for people of all ages,” Christopher Bensch, vice president and chief curator of the collection, said in a statement.

The winners are placed on permanent display in the National Toy Hall of Fame, located inside The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York. Since 1998, dozens of toys have been added, ranging from something as simple as a cardboard box, to something as ancient as a chessboard, and to toys as influential on pop culture as the Barbie doll.

Last year’s inductees included Spinning Top, Masters of the Universe action figures, and Lite-Brite.

Anyone can nominate any toy, but for it to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, it must inspire creative play and enjoy popularity for a long time.

“Baseball cards encourage a lifetime of playing and collecting. Cabbage Patch Kids continues to encourage imagination and storytelling for children. The Fisher-Price Corn Popper, no longer a forgotten finalist, is a great activity for kids,” Bensch said. “NERF toys are designed for indoor and outdoor activity, and they often provide kids and adults with a Let’s find ourselves playing together.”

This year’s other finalists were: Battleship, Bingo, Bop It, Choose Your Own Adventure Books, Connect 4, The Little Tikes Cozy Coop, Slime and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

