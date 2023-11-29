Fans Are ‘Concerned’ About Khloé Kardashian’s ‘Much Skinnier’ Frame After Seeing Her Recent IG Post This all began in the comment section of Kardashian’s post in honor of Gamble where many fans complimented Kardashian’s style and thinner frame and others expressed their “concerns” about her looking “too thin.” In several of the slides in the post, the mom of two could be seen donning curve-hugging, skintight mini and midi dresses (one with animal print, another hot pink latex piece), which some found to be “gorgeous,” “hot” and “fun.”

One user wrote beneath her upload: “I miss thick Khloé” as another added: “Love Khloé but she is so skinny.” Someone else replied: “Sooo skinny” with a crying emoji as one other commented: “look at her thin legs.” Kardashian has raised concerns among her followers in the past, as she openly shared her weight loss journey and shed 60 pounds. Despite critics questioning whether her transformation was a result of “surgery or medication,” she credited her achievement to “hard work.”

For years, there has been extensive speculation surrounding alterations to her physical appearance. In 2021, Kardashian addressed this during the highly viewed Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion event. “For me, everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant!’ I’ve had one nose job!” she said. She added: “Everyone gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? No one’s ever asked me!” She went on, telling host Andy Cohen: “You’re the first person that’s ever asked me in an interview about my nose. I’ve done, sure, injections. Not really Botox. I’ve responded horribly to Botox.”

Kardashian has also faced countless accusations of resorting to plastic surgery or weight loss drugs to slim down. However, she has repeatedly denied these claims. In January 2023, she responded to an Instagram commenter who accused her of taking drugs like Ozempic. “The fact that she uses [diabetic] medicine to get this skinny is disturbing,” the user wrote under a mirror pic she posted. She shot back: “Let’s not discredit my years of working out. I get up five days a week at 6 a.m. to train. Please stop with your assumptions. I guess new year still means mean people.”