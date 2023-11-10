Fans hope Netflix’s ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ can be good after its first trailer

the last Airbender Netflix

As a collective group, fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender will never completely free themselves of the mark left by the 2010 M. Night Shyamalan live-action film, which failed to capture even a fraction of the appeal of the original animated series. And a clear lesson that no, this should never be tried again.

This feeling was further heightened when Netflix announced that they would actually be creating a live-action Last Airbender series, and although it started with the show’s original creators, they eventually left to work on new animated material for the series. .

As casting announcements began to be made, things began to pick up, no longer a strangely whitewashed cast, but instead casting appropriate actors for the roles, including many who were good Looks like. amazing It was almost as disturbing as the animated versions.

Now, we have our first trailer for Netflix’s The Last Airbender, which debuts in 2024, and I think, finally, fans are starting to believe. I know I am. see below:

I mean it looks…awesome. The cast is fantastic, at least in terms of fitting the parts visually, the budget appears to be as huge as it should be, and reception to the first trailer here has been overwhelmingly positive.

There’s also renewed confidence that Netflix might actually get this right following the release of One Piece, another live-action anime adaptation that could have gone horribly wrong, but actually became something that fans loved. Loved it with its excellent casting and channeling of appeal. Original Series. Although it’s not the same team, it seems like Netflix has finally learned how to do it right, and we’re far from the days of terrible Death Note adaptations.

If it hits, it will be Kill, If it is 1:1 to the original it is at least three seasons, although if it is broken it may last longer. And hell, if they can get live action Aang and company working, why can’t they get live action Korra on the road? Now we’re getting ahead of things based on a single trailer, but it actually looks just as promising. The source material is there, it just needs proper adaptation and realization of scenes and themes with the right cast to make it work. The blueprint is clear, and it feels like they’re really on their way to getting it right. We can only hope, because the fandom will not survive another Shyamalan incident.

