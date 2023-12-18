December 18, 2023
Fans defend Red Velvet's Joy from netizen who said she gained too much weight


Red Velvet fans have recently rallied in support of Joy, defending her against an online user who posted photos of the idol and criticized the idol for gaining too much weight.

 On December 14, a post titled “People are saying that Joy gained too much weight” was created in the popular online community Nate Pann. The post included various photos of Joy performing from various angles.

While the online community user who posted the photos brought attention to Joy’s weight gain, other netizens joined the community to defend the idol from criticism.

The fans and netizens who defended Joy commented, “Didn’t Joy take a break from activities recently? Even if she gained weight, criticizing her for that is seriously trashy. Moreover, Joy is absolutely stunning again once she loses weight. To the Pann poster, you should fix your ugly face first,” “Either way, she still looks stunning and even more so when she loses weight but you’re still ugly even if you use weight. Don’t harass someone who stopped activities because she was sick,” Considering she stopped activities, she must’ve been really sick. She probably wasn’t able to work out when she was recovering and it’s hard to keep up an idol diet. And there are times you gain weight from the medicine you take, so criticizing her for that is really trashy. If you’re ugly, at least have a pretty heart you Pann user. Don’t go around beating up the kind girl idols,” “She looks fine,” and “She looks cute even when she’s a bit chubby.”





