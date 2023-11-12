Fans believe the MCU is reuniting the Infinity Stones with specific heroes

variety of madness Miracle

After this weekend, which brought both the finale of Loki season 2 and the beginning of The Marvels, fans have seen something interesting that they believe Marvel is trying to do in the post-Thanos era.

While the Infinity Stones were reportedly destroyed during/after Endgame, at least in the main timeline, there is a growing theory that they may return, not as literal stones, but as specific characters within the Marvel universe. Are.

This is largely a, uh, color-based theory, but honestly, examining it a little closer, I think it might hold some weight. The six infinity stones are:

Space Stone – Blue

Reality Stone – Red

The Time Stone – Green

Power Stone – Purple

The Mind Stone – Yellow

Soul Stone – Orange

Combine them and you’re all powerful etc etc etc, but each is powerful in its own right as we saw in the storylines of a bunch of the MCU movies before Infinity War.

As of this weekend, the theory now is that these are being remade in specific ways, and at this point, we may already have half of the stones revealed as heroes. Well, that depends on your definition of a hero. failed Follow for Loki and the Marvels.

wanda Miracle

First, the notion is that Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, is the new Reality Stone. Yes, there is overlap with Red, but her whole point is her ability to literally alter reality through her magic, which was the entire story of WandaVision, so that aligns nicely to some extent.

bottle gourd mcu

Then, we have the Time Stone, which represents, you guessed it, the newly omnipotent, time-traveling Loki who now sits on a throne in the center of the multiverse holding all the timelines together with his green magic. Then, the whole premise of Loki as a series was about time travel, especially Season 2, and finally, Loki gets Kang-level time control powers and is in charge of guarding every timeline. So…yeah, okay.

Miracle Miracle

Ultimately, and this can Let’s go into more detail, but a third idea is that Spectrum, aka Monica Rambeau, is now the incarnation of the Space Stone, her own innate power mixed with Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel in the finale of The Marvels, and what she does. Is it used in film? Closing a hole in space that has literally opened up to another world. And you know, her energy is blue.

Honestly, I can…see it. One problem is that Loki will now be out forever after the events of the show, so he’s unlikely to return unless everyone, including Hiddleston, is lying to us. But yes, I can see the idea here.

About the last three stones? The purple Power Stone is directly linked to Wakanda and possibly its new Black Panther, Shuri. Of course the Mind Stone has a connection to Vision, and we know Vision is coming back for his own MCU series, VisionQuest. Orange soul stone? It gives you power over life and death in the universe and…I don’t have anything for it. Looking at current MCU heroes and future projects, I can’t really make a connection here color-wise or theme-wise. I guess The Thing in Fantastic Four will be orange? Yes, probably not.

Anyway, it’s a neat little theory and the first three principles make a lot of sense here. Perhaps the idea is that their powers unite to kill Kang without any literal challenge. Or maybe it’s…nothing. I guess we’ll find out in a few years, but keep an eye out for those other colors and powers.

