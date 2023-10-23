Fanhua announces joint venture with Asia Insurance

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in China, is excited to announce a strategic partnership in Asia Insurance Company Limited (“Asia Insurance”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Asia Financial Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0662). The two companies are forming two joint ventures: a life insurance brokerage company and an insurance technology company. FANHUA will be the majority shareholder of both joint ventures, with a 60% ownership stake in each. Both the newly established joint ventures will be headquartered in Hong Kong.

Commenting on this strategic move, Ben Lin, Co-President and Chief Strategy Officer of Fanhua, said, “The intermediary segment in Asia represents a unique greenfield opportunity within the financial services industry. However, it is seriously disadvantaged in terms of technology. On the other hand, Mainland China is at the forefront of digital adoption and insurance sales technology. With 25 years of experience in the insurance agency industry and significant IT investments over the last five years, we have developed a leading IT infrastructure for life insurance distribution. This positions us well to leverage our technological strengths in serving the brokerage markets in Hong Kong and the rest of Asia.

He further added, “We are excited to partner with Asia Insurance, a leading insurance company in the region with deep knowledge of the local market. Most importantly, both companies share similar values, which emphasize long-term focus and responsibility towards our stakeholders. The joint venture, headquartered in Hong Kong, marks a milestone for Fanhua in our endeavor to establish our global presence and realize our vision of becoming a leading technology-driven financial services platform. By working closely with the Asia Insurance team, we are confident that our overseas expansion will be able to create value for our shareholders in the long term.

Ms. Winnie Wong, CEO and Executive Director of Asia Insurance, said, “We are thrilled to enter into a strategic partnership with Fanhua, a renowned leader in the financial services industry. FANHUA’s extensive experience and proven track record in the insurance agency sector, coupled with its unwavering commitment to technological progress, meshes seamlessly with our vision for growth and innovation. With a strong presence in Hong Kong for over 60 years, Asia Insurance has always been dedicated to meeting and serving the growing needs of its customers. By joining forces with Fanhua, we are confident that our combined expertise will enable us to provide unique life insurance solutions and services to our customers.

He said, “This historic partnership is an important milestone in our journey to further strengthen our presence in the region. We are excited to collaborate together with Fanhua to provide exceptional value and raise the bar of insurance solutions and services.

About Asia Insurance

Asia Insurance Company Limited, established in 1959, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Asia Financial Holdings Limited (HKSE: 0662). Asia Insurance has been rooted in Hong Kong for over 60 years and is now one of the leading general insurers in Hong Kong. Kong offers a wide range of insurance products with a focus on coverage and care. It is known for its financial strength – strong capitalization, high liquidity and Standard & Poor’s “A” rating for Insurer Financial Strength Rating and Issuer Credit Rating – and is trusted by its long-term business partners.

With an extensive network of exclusive partnerships and successful joint ventures, Asia Insurance has developed a strong global reach and expanded its business presence into several countries such as Mainland China, Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia and the Philippines. By leveraging local expertise, we are able to provide insurance solutions tailored to the specific needs of each market, aiming to provide our customers with maximum protection for their investments.

For more information about Asia Insurance Company Limited, please visit https://www.asiainsurance.hk

About Fanhua Inc.

Driven by its digital technologies and professional expertise in the insurance industry, FANHUA Inc. is the leading independent financial services provider in China, focusing on providing insurance-oriented family asset allocation services that cover the full lifecycle of customers and a one-stop service platform for them. Personal sales agents and independent insurance intermediaries.

With a strategic focus on long term life insurance products, we offer a wide range of insurance products, claim adjustment services and various value added services to meet the diverse needs of customers through a wide network of digitally empowered sales agents and professional claim adjusters. series offer. We also operate Baowang (www.baoxian.com), an online insurance platform that provides customers with a one-stop insurance purchasing experience.

As of June 30, 2023, our distribution and service network included 606 sales outlets covering 23 provinces, autonomous regions and centrally-administered municipalities and 89 service outlets covering 31 provinces.

For more information about Fanhua Inc., please visit http://ir.fanhgroup.com.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements, including statements regarding the Company’s future financial and operating results, are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You may recognize these forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will.” ,” “expects,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar statements. Among other things, in the management quotes and Business Outlook section INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about FANHUA and the industry. Potential risks and uncertainties involve productive agents, particularly entrepreneurial agents The developing Chinese insurance industry its ability to adapt to the regulatory environment, its ability to compete effectively against its competitors, quarterly variations in its operating results due to factors beyond its control and macroeconomic conditions in China and their potential impact on sales of insurance products. . Except as otherwise indicated, all information provided in this press release speaks as of its date, and Fanhua does not make any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations. undertakes no obligation to update the statements except as required. down by law. Although FANHUA believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that its expectations will prove correct, and investors are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from anticipated results. . Further information regarding the risks and uncertainties faced by FANHUA is included in FANHUA’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F.

Source: Fanhua Inc.

Contact: For more information, please contact: Fanhua Inc. Investor Relations Tel: +86 (20) 8388-3191 Email: [email protected] Asia Insurance Co., Ltd. Kiki Ho Tel: +852 3606 9956 Email: [email protected]

Source