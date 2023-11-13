Fandom Fantasy Football Wins Big with TONcoin.Fund

TEL AVIV, Israel, November 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Toncoin Fantasy Football, the innovative game that combines the thrill of fantasy football with the latest in NFTs and crypto technology, is proud to announce a significant seed investment from Toncoin. Used to be. Fund.

Fanton has become a big name in the fantasy sports world, giving football fans the chance to work out their game strategies in a fun, engaging and potentially profitable way. Following a stellar debut that earned “Product of the Day” honors on Product Hunt, Fenton has attracted the interest of both football fans and bullish investors.

TONcoin.Fund’s investment signals a powerful partnership and a shared vision of integrating Web3 financial services into popular consumer apps. Fanton will use this investment to expand its services and introduce amazing new features that will be based on a rich user experience.

Vadim Sterlin talks funding excitement

Fenton’s COO, Vadim Sterlin, is pleased with the latest infusion of funds:

“We are honored to receive the support of the TON Foundation. This investment is a testament to the hard work our team has put into building Fanton into an outstanding product on the market. It further aligns with our mission to revolutionize fantasy football through blockchain. It’s a vote of confidence in our technology, and it propels us toward our goal of making Fanton synonymous with innovation, community, and the future of sports entertainment.”

The leaders of the TON Foundation’s accelerator are equally excited:

“Fanton has skillfully leveraged the unique design space offered by TON and Telegram,” said Ian W., head of the TON Foundation Accelerator. “The Fanton team has combined a fantasy football player’s call to action with a way to execute that action in one place – Telegram. They have made their game fun, rich and entertaining by supporting gameplay with seamless Web3 payments from @wallet and NFTs representing football players. We are proud to support them through the TON Foundation Accelerator and TONcoin.Fund.”

The investment from TONcoin.Fund means TONcoin can introduce exciting new features such as ‘Play with Friends’, personalized tournaments and smart gaming strategies to increase player participation. The funding will also help Fenton establish strategic alliances, such as the recent one with the Cointelegraph Accelerator, demonstrating the potential impact of gaming in the Web3 domain and its contribution to the development of the TON ecosystem.

With this vote of confidence and financial backing, Fanton is on its way to revolutionizing fan engagement with their favorite sport by combining the passion of football management with the burgeoning cryptocurrency sector. Fenton Squad is all set to launch this exciting venture and introduce a transformational platform to its growing community of supporters.

Introduction to Fanton Fantasy Football

Fanton Fantasy Football is a leading gaming platform that combines the age-old entertainment of fantasy sports with the broad capabilities of blockchain technology. It is leading the way in the digital sports arena, giving fans an innovative and interactive way to enjoy football and take advantage of the monetary benefits of the game.

About TON Foundation’s TONcoin.Fund

The TonCoin Fund is a large $250 million syndicate committed to fostering innovation on the open network (TON). It provides venture capital to teams with visionary ideas and talent to grow the TON ecosystem, increasing the user base, liquidity, and overall value of this sophisticated blockchain network.

