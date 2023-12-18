Famous short seller sees DraftKings as betting favorite

Jim Chanos admits he completely missed the boat on sports gambling in America. Nobody cares how much they lose.

Chanos, a short seller who famously predicted the collapse of Enron financial Times After realizing how many terrible gamblers exist across the country, he is now paying close attention to the prospects of the American gambling industry.

coming up short

Chanos began shorting DraftKings more than two years ago, saying the company spent too much on marketing and its profitability was uncertain. That first idea wasn’t entirely absurd: You can’t watch any sporting event without being bombarded by DraftKings ads or ads from rivals like FanDuel and BetMGM, which feature multiple celebrity spokespeople. For their Super Bowl ad this year, DraftKings recruited Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Tony Hawk, David Ortiz, Emmitt Smith, Lisa Leslie, Julius Erving. And The Undertaker of WWE.

It was these companies’ path to profit that Chanos, who recently shut down several hedge funds he ran for decades, was more at fault in:

In 2018, the Supreme Court struck down a law prohibiting sports gambling, and the evil has become quite ubiquitous, with a record 73.5 million Americans betting on the NFL this season alone, according to a recent American Gaming Association survey. Have planned to place a bet.

Chanos immediately shut down his DraftKings account after noticing an increase of risky bets with less transparent odds, which increased operators’ margins, he reported. FT. These include in-game bets and proposition bets such as whether a certain player will score the first touchdown of the game.

“The thing that we underestimated — which I think is going to be beneficial to all of these companies for some time — is the American gamblers,” Chanos said. There you have it: Jim Chanos’ Dumb and Dumber Guide to Investing.

To turn black: Between 2019 and 2022, DraftKing’s revenue grew from $323 million to more than $2.2 billion, and is projected to reach $3.7 billion this year. Profitability is still a concern, but not for investors, as its share price is up more than 200% this year. And all those awesome speculators expect DraftKings to make a full-year profit in 2024.

Source: www.thedailyupside.com