Famous overclocker der8auer made 16 thousand dollars on exotic 4090 GPU signed by Jensen Huang at a charity auction

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is an expensive card, currently running around $2,000. But renowned overclocker and YouTuber Roman Hartung, known as der8auer, recently spent $16,000 on an Asus ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 — except all the money went to charity.

The ROG Matrix GeForce RTX 4090 that der8auer won was part of an auction held by Asus to celebrate the launch of the card. The proceeds went to Make-A-Wish International, a charity that helps grant the wishes of children undergoing serious medical treatment.

This special RTX 4090 has been signed by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. According for a post on x (the site was formerly known as Twitter), Asus said der8auer also won an ROG Matrix NFT — because, apparently, we’re all stuck in 2021.

Congratulations to @der8auer, the top bidder in our ROG Matrix charity auction! Their USD16K bid secures the #ROGMatrix #RTX4090 graphics card and a ROG Matrix NFT signed by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. Thank you for supporting @makeawishintl and wishing children globally! #ROGMatrixAuction pic.twitter.com/YCidLZMf4521 November 2023

See more

The charity auction began in September and Asus said starting bids reached $10,000 on the first day.

“I’ve been a long-time collector of Matrix cards, so I’m very excited to add this extra-special ROG Matrix 4090 to the collection,” said der8auer in Asus’ press release. “And spending money on a great cause like Make-A-Wish is the greatest accomplishment.”

The ROG Matrix RTX 4090 is a premium card that is not signed by Huang. The GPU normally costs $3,199, so der8auer paid a $12,800 premium for the charity auction prize. The GPU features a 360 mm radiator to watercool the GPU, which is set to a 2,700 MHz frequency out of the box (which is higher than Nvidia’s own 2,520 MHz). The matrix also uses a 24-phase VRM and a custom circuit board and a cold plate to support the power and heat required to support the high speeds. Asus is the first to use liquid metal on a consumer GPU.

We’ll see if der8auer keeps this special edition GPU in his collection, but since it’s designed for extreme overclockers, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him attempt to break some records with it. Since announcing the card at Computex earlier this year, Asus has already claimed several records in benchmarks in the 3DMark suite and Unigine Superposition.

We last saw der8auer helping overclock the AMD Threadripper Pro 7995WX using liquid nitrogen to reach 6.0 GHz on all 96 cores of the CPU and break the world record on Cinebench.

Source: www.tomshardware.com