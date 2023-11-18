Famous market forecaster says be prepared for a 30% fall in stocks and a recession any day now

Gary Schilling.Bloomberg TV

A veteran Wall Street forecaster has said that the stock could fall by as much as 30%.

Gary Shilling said he expected a recession to occur soon if it was not already underway.

He said he was betting on Treasury bonds and the US dollar as well as stocks and commodities.

A veteran market forecaster has said that stocks are set to fall by a third and be prepared for an impending recession.

A. “My opinion is that the stock – and I came up with this forecast early last year – will decline about 30% to 40%,” said Gary Shilling, chairman of Gary Shilling & Company. In an interview that aired this week on “The Julia La Roche Show.”

“From here you’ll get another decline of about 30%, giving an overall decline of 40%, peak to trough,” he said.

Shilling’s forecast suggests the S&P 500, which hit a record high of nearly 4,800 points in January last year, could fall to about 2,900 points, its lowest level since May 2020. The benchmark stock index fell 18% last year including dividends, but has gained 17% this year.

The veteran economist, known for correctly spotting many major market trends over the past 50 years, said he expects stocks to decline as the U.S. economy falters.

“If we’re not already in a recession, we’re probably going to be in a recession soon,” Shilling said, pointing to the inverted yield curve, weakness in key economic indicators and the Fed’s commitment to suppressing inflation.

“When you look at that combination of things, it’s pretty hard to avoid a recession,” he said.

Shilling served as the first chief economist of Merrill Lynch before starting his own economic-consulting and investment-advisory company in 1978. He said the overall economy softened only slightly during the recession, but corporate profits typically declined by 20% to 30%. , and the stock will suffer a similar decline.

He projected inflation to remain low in the coming years as the long-term trend of globalization pushes prices down. He suggested that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates next year only when the economy has weakened significantly and it becomes clear that inflation is no longer a threat.

The market forecaster – who predicted and profited from the collapse of the housing boom in the mid-2000s – said he was betting on Treasury bonds and the US dollar. On the other hand, he has bet against stocks through exchange-traded funds and against commodities by shorting copper.

Schilling also revealed that the “biggest bubble” on his radar today was commercial real estate – specifically office buildings, hotels and shopping malls – and said he believes it is beginning to burst .

Source: finance.yahoo.com