Famous Finance Writer Says Buy Bitcoin Now Before It’s Too Late, Here’s Why

Famous finance writer Robert Kiyosaki has never been shy about his support for Bitcoin and has been pushing for greater adoption of the asset. Kiyosaki, the author of the infamous ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ book, is back once again with advice and warnings for investors regarding Bitcoin.

Kiyosaki says buy bitcoin now

In general, Kiyosaki took to Twitter to warn about rising prices due to inflation. This tweet was made on November 23, where the author lamented the reality of individuals who have to live paycheck to paycheck and are unable to hedge their assets against inflation by purchasing gold and silver as well as Bitcoin. Are.

Then in a post on November 26, Kiyosaki once again reiterated the importance of owning Bitcoin. As the finance writer explained, it will be good news when the price of gold reaches a new high. However, the people who will suffer are workers and savers.

Instead of saving directly in dollars, the best-selling author recommends people park their money in assets like gold, silver and Bitcoin. Kiyosaki refers to the monetary system as a “fake money system”, advising people to get out before it is too late.

Big news: Gold reached new high. The bad news: Workers and savers are losers. Bad news: Have been saying this for 25 years. Don’t be a loser. Exit the fake money system. Get into Gold, Silver, Bitcoin now… before it’s too late. – Robert Kiyosaqi (@theRealKiyosaqi) 26 November 2023

It’s a brand for Kiyosaki whose message hasn’t changed over the years. Instead of saving in dollars, which is expected to continue depreciating, the author advocates for better ways to store wealth, with Bitcoin always in the lead.

BTC price will increase by 6 points

Kiyosaki’s bullishness on Bitcoin and why he recommends investors use this asset is reflected in his predictions for its future price. In October, Kiyosaki predicted that the price of Bitcoin would reach $135,000 a piece, especially as the price of gold began to rise higher.

This prediction reiterates his earlier forecast from August 2023 where the author said that the price of BTC could reach 7 figures. He said the asset, which he calls ‘God’s money’, could cross the $1 million mark and also, the price of gold could cross $75,000, while silver would touch $60,000.

Bitcoin, gold and silver aren’t the only assets Kiyosaki is bullish on, however, as tech giant Apple has caught his attention. This comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook sold his shares in the company. As the price dropped, Kiyosaki said Apple shares could be a good buy if the price dropped below $150. However, Apple stock failed to break this mark and has since risen above $189 per share.

BTC bulls remain above $37,000 Source: BTCUSD on tradingview.com

