FLEMING ISLAND, Florida (AP) — The family of a 46-year-old Florida man suing Panera Bread Co. over caffeine-packed lemonade claims wrongful death and negligence against one of America’s largest fast-casual restaurant chains. A case has been filed. He died due to drinking alcohol.

David Brown had high blood pressure and did not drink energy drinks, but the lawsuit said he believed Panera Charged Lemonade was safe because it was not advertised as an energy drink. According to the lawsuit filed Monday in the Superior Court of Delaware, where Panera Bread Co. is registered, it was offered in a manner similar to the restaurant chain’s non-caffeinated or reduced-caffeinated beverages.

The lawsuit says Brown drank three times during a visit to the Panera Bread Company in Fleming Island, Florida, on October 9. While returning home he suffered a cardiac arrest and died after some time. According to the lawsuit, he ordered Panera Charged Lemonade at least seven times over the course of two weeks in September and October.

The lawsuit states, “Defendants knew or should have known that Panera Charged Lemonade, as designed and prepared, would harm children, pregnant and lactating women, and those sensitive to caffeine once consumed.” “Can cause serious injury and/or death to people.”

No one from Panera’s corporate offices responded to an inquiry seeking comment Tuesday afternoon.

The lawsuit says Brown had a chromosomal deficiency disorder, developmental delays, some blurred vision and mild intellectual disability. He had worked at Publix Super Markets for 17 years and regularly went to Panera restaurants for meals after work, three times a week, because he felt the chain was a healthy alternative to other restaurants, the lawsuit said. As advertised.

According to media reports, another wrongful death lawsuit was filed in October by the family of Sarah Katz, a 21-year-old University of Pennsylvania student with heart disease who died after drinking the drink in September 2022.

Privately held Panera Bread Company, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, operates in 48 U.S. states and Canada.

The Associated Press

