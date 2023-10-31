Sarah Lee Swoveland, center left image, and her family are seen Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colo. His daughter, Abby Hovland, says she believes in the return to nature funeral home in Penrose. , Colo. Gave him cement dust in exchange of his mother’s ashes. It appears the business where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found this month may have falsified cremation records and given families fake ashes, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematoriums. Thomas Peipert/AP A bag of Sara Lee Swoveland’s ashes is seen Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, according to Return to Nature Funeral Home. Abby Svoveland says she believes the funeral home gave her cement dust instead of her mother’s ashes. The Penrose, Colo., business where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found this month appears to have falsified cremation records and provided families with fake ashes, according to information gathered from customers and crematoriums by The Associated Press. Must have given. Thomas Peipert/AP The death certificate of Sara Lee Swoveland is seen in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Abby Howland says she believes Return to Nature Funeral Home gave her cement dust instead of her mother’s ashes. The Penrose, Colo., business where nearly 200 decomposing bodies were found this month appears to have falsified cremation records and provided families with fake ashes, according to information gathered from customers and crematoriums by The Associated Press. Must have given. Thomas Peipert/AP Abby Swoveland sits with her mother’s ashes at Return to Nature Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Penrose, Colo., funeral home where nearly 200 dismembered bodies were found this month appears to have falsified cremation records and provided fake information to families, according to information gathered by The Associated Press from customers and crematoriums. Ashes would have been given. Thomas Peipert/AP

DENVER (AP) — A family filed a lawsuit Monday against the Colorado funeral home where 189 dismembered bodies were found, alleging the owners allowed their loved ones’ remains to “rot,” While they sent fake ashes to the families.

The grisly discovery at the Return to Nature funeral home was made in early October after reports of a “disgusting odor” coming from a building about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Denver.

Law enforcement officials began identifying remains and notifying families that their loved ones were among the bodies – sometimes years after they were reportedly cremated and the ashes delivered to grieving relatives. Was given as.

The lawsuit accuses Return to Nature and its owners John and Carrie Halford of intentionally causing emotional distress, negligence, fraud and violating multiple Colorado laws, among other claims.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

Calls and texts to the numbers listed for Return to Nature and the owners have gone unanswered since the discovery of the decaying carcasses. No arrests have been made.

“In death, these men and women deserved to be treated with dignity and respect. Instead, they were defiled,” Andrew Swann, a lawyer who will represent the families, said in a statement.

The Associated Press reported earlier this month that the funeral home appeared to have falsified cremation records and may have given fake ashes to families.

The man who filed the lawsuit on behalf of the other families, Richard Law, sent his father’s remains to Return to Nature in 2020 after Roger Law — who ran a shoe business and had an irreverent humor and quiet faith – He died of COVID-19.

Advertisement

Article continues below this advertisement

The funeral home claimed to be cremating his father, and sent what appeared to be ashes to the younger Law. Three years later, his father’s body was identified in the building.

“For almost three years, Return to Nature Funeral Home and Halfords allowed my father to decompose along with approximately 200 other people,” he said.

Source: www.bing.com