Family owners of Tukwila market share hope for the future after fire

TUKWILA, Washington – A day after a massive fire destroyed the Sophia Halal Mini Market in Tukwila, the family that owns the store said they are focused on moving forward to continue serving their community.

“The whole thing was like it was flooded, the stairs were missing. The roof is falling in, the whole nine yards,” said Mohammed Ali, whose family has owned the market for 14 years.

Puget Sound Fire said the fire broke out in the basement and on the first and second floors. The agency posted photos showing flames rising from the roof as firefighters arrived.

Puget Sound Fire and the GoFundMe page said one person suffered minor injuries in the fire. Puget Sound Fire said the man was taken to the hospital.

Despite the damage, the family that owns the store said they are hopeful. Ali said it’s a special place that serves many immigrants and refugees in the community.

“Everyone who comes in comes in with a smile,” Ali said.

He said that when he woke up on Friday morning, he was shocked to get the news of the fire.

“I jumped in, got out, didn’t brush my teeth, didn’t do anything, just came straight here,” Ali said.

Ali said in addition to the approximately 40 firefighters who were at the scene Friday, dozens of community members also came out to check on the family.

“When they saw this happening, they came in large numbers. They came with cars; They brought everything they had. And he said, ‘You helped me before, now it’s time for me to help you.’ What do you need me to do?’ And that was enough for us,” Ali said.

He said his family has focused on serving others over the years.

“My mother is so generous that she feeds anyone she sees who is hungry. That’s all we want,” Ali said.

Ali said it is important to him that his family continues to serve the community at this market for years to come.

“It’s not over,” Ali said. “We will still be here. Come back and inquire about our well-being after a year, we will stay here.

Puget Sound Fire said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but they said the fire started on the exterior of the rear portion of the building.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the market.

Source: www.king5.com