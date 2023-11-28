Family offices move money out of stocks and into private markets

Family offices now have more of their money invested in private markets than in the public stock market, according to a new survey – even amid a market rally.

A survey of North American family offices conducted by Campden Wealth and RBC found that 29.2% of family offices’ investments were in private markets, including private equity, venture capital, and private debt, while 29.2% were in publicly traded stocks. Was 28.5%.

The survey marks the first time that family offices have invested more in private markets than in public stocks. His stock allocation has dropped from 31% a year ago, while his personal investments have increased from 27%. The remaining assets were invested in cash, bonds, options, hedge funds, commodities, real estate and other investments.

According to the study, “Family offices have maintained a consistent pattern of increasing their allocation to private markets.”

And they plan to focus even more on private markets in the coming months, according to the survey, which found that 41% of family offices plan to boost their allocation to private equity funds, and a third The plan is to invest more money in direct private equity. Deals.

According to the survey, only 23% plan to add to their developed-market public stocks, while 15% plan to reduce their stock holdings.

The results underscore a broader shift in investment practices among family offices, typically the private investment arms of families with assets of $100 million or more, despite the recent rally in stocks. The S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year.

Over the past decade, and especially after the pandemic, family offices have moved toward private equity and so-called direct deals, where they buy stakes in private companies on their own. Family offices say private markets deliver better long-term returns without the volatility of equities.

Many family office founders, especially entrepreneurs who made their fortunes from starting and selling private companies, also like to leverage their experience by finding companies in their area of ​​expertise and providing advice along with capital.

It’s not clear whether the bet will pay off. Private equity funds are struggling with tight financing and expensive debt as well as a lack of exits given the IPO drought.

Meanwhile, as investors expect interest rate cuts in 2024, stocks may continue to rise.

When asked which asset class would give them the best returns in the coming years, family offices ranked “private equity and venture capital” first, followed by public equities.

“Despite the cautious approach adopted by family offices in response to the (2022) return of financial markets, their view on the sources of the best long-term returns remains stable,” the report said. “Private equity and venture capital continue to top the list.”

Along with private markets, family offices are also showing increasing interest in alternative assets, including real estate and commodities. When asked about their investment priorities for the coming year, the number one choice was “investing in alternative asset classes.”

Still, family offices remain cautious about the year ahead. Nearly 60% cited “recession risk” as the biggest financial risk, followed by China tensions and “excessive Fed tightening.”

Their bond holdings, which currently represent 8% of investments from the group, could grow further, with a third planning to add to their bond positions.

Family offices also have large amounts of cash lying around waiting for the right opportunity. They hold 9% of their assets in cash, almost double in 2021.

“They have a lot of cash,” said Angie O’Leary, head of wealth planning, US, RBC Wealth Management. “They can deploy that cash on things like real estate or acquisitions or investments in the private markets. They’re not in a rush, they’re just looking for that great opportunity.”

The survey included 330 single-family offices and private multi-family offices around the world, 144 of which were in North America. The total assets of family offices surveyed averaged $1.3 billion, including private businesses.

Source: www.cnbc.com