After a difficult 2022 for crypto assets, some investors are committed to investing in blockchain technology, driven by belief in the promise of Web 3.0, the idea of ​​a new, decentralized internet powered by blockchain.

Built on a network of distributed ledgers controlled by participants, Web3 promises a new model for the Internet, where community-driven networks take charge.

Some family offices believe that non-fungible tokens and digital wallets will play an important role in the development of Web3.

“Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have come under pressure due to the bear market in cryptocurrencies in fall 2023, when Bitcoin fell below USD 17,000 from its peak above USD 64,000 in November 2021. We have reduced our investment accordingly. Web3 Space tells Kelvin Liu, managing director of Tsangs Group, a global family office firm based in Hong Kong. Asian Investor,

“However, we estimate that the bear market has seen its trough, and we are recovering as the legal questions (keyword: Binance) in the United States become clearer,” he said.

Global macroeconomic challenges have triggered the “Crypto Winter” and with the collapse of FTX in late 2022, Web3 investments have been significantly impacted. A recent Crunchbase report shows that funding for Web3 projects has declined by 78% in the first half of 2023 compared to 2021.

Despite these challenges, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum demonstrated resilience, with prices rising by 80% and 70% respectively since the beginning of 2023.

web3 infrastructure

For Liu, “Digital wallets are of interest because they are still in their early stages with respect to cryptocurrencies. Just like there were many home computers in the early 1980s and only a few brands became successful, surviving to this day (Apple, IBM, Hitachi, etc.) The future of e-wallets on smartphones and wearables looks bright, but all Not for e-wallet. -Wallet Provider.

Shin Family Office, a single-family office based in Singapore, also focuses on Web3 investments. For Ken Chew, the firm’s deputy CEO, “Emerging industries like Web3 are risky and use cases are difficult to predict. So, at Web3, we make investments related to technology infrastructure.”

“No matter which way the situation turns and which use case becomes successful, investing in Web3 infrastructure is a more logical and safe bet for us,” he said.

Infrastructure-related investments in Web3 include the development of the underlying tools, protocols, and platforms required to enable Web3 functionality.

Chichi Hong, who manages investments in a Hong Kong-based single-family office and is a partner at a VC firm that invests in Web3 and artificial intelligence startups, also sees great potential in the sector.

Hong’s family office recently partnered with US-based Hack VC, Web3 and AI experts.

“This collaboration enables us to identify the best investment opportunities. We have found many founders with great potential and we are excited to work with them”, said Hong.

crypto friendly

“Dubai, Hong Kong, Switzerland and the Baltic states” is where Tsangs Group’s Liu sees the most promising innovations in Web3.

During Hong Kong’s Fintech Week in November, officials demonstrated the city’s dedication to Web3 advancements. He highlighted the development of blockchain, tokenization, and central bank digital currencies.

For Liu, “It is important to gain acceptance from governments and the general public. Open markets and fintech incubators play an important role in this regard.

Earlier this year, Hong Kong allowed licensed cryptocurrency exchanges to serve retail clients.

Due diligence for Web3 still poses challenges.

“As with any investment, evaluating Web3 includes assessing financial health, market size, growth potential, competitive landscape and synergy with other family office investments. “Specifically for Web3, considerations include data privacy, security, intellectual property protection, evaluating innovation and differentiation from existing solutions, and managing environmental, social and governance risks and opportunities,” Liu said.

¬Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Source: www.asianinvestor.net