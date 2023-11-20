Family offices, a trillion-dollar industry amid a historic transformation, are coming out of the shadows. entrepreneur

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Audiences analyzing the UAE’s economic fortunes often focus on traditional macro topics such as gross domestic product (GDP), energy prices, foreign direct investment (FDI) rankings and similar issues. Yet, one of the country’s most influential actors and groups continues to fly under the radar, and is a trillion-dollar industry in its own right—family offices and family businesses.

Family-owned businesses are the cornerstone of regional wealth creation, and they have been for decades. 80% of the UAE’s private sector are family businesses, and families drive more than 70% of regional industrial activity. Family offices may traditionally be shrouded in secrecy, but they are custodians of substantial wealth.

The UAE has also attracted incoming family office property. Global high inflation and economic uncertainty have led many to shift their proprietary investment infrastructure to the Gulf, reassured by the UAE’s clear and effective policymaking, security, stability, strong GDP, financial attractiveness and excellent connectivity. Nearly 4,000 millionaires set to settle in UAE in 2022, with 50% growth expected over the next decade.

There’s no doubt that family offices are an influential actor – even if many viewers know little about the industry – but they stand on the cusp of great change. They are tasked with preserving legacies and securing the financial future of generations, but the tide of change has ushered in a new era of openness, adaptability and collaboration. A sea change is looming, driven by several key factors – globalization, technology, evolving family dynamics, regulation and knowledge sharing.

A family office renaissance is taking place – reshaping the future of wealth management. There are huge opportunities and challenges ahead, but the renaissance should be of interest to global stakeholders everywhere.

In an interconnected world, family offices are expanding their horizons. They are no longer limited by geographical boundaries, they are venturing beyond borders, diversifying investments and adopting a global outlook. This ensures long-term sustainability of family assets, and it also opens the door to cross-border collaboration and knowledge sharing. This is a seismic shift in wealth management.

Family offices have evolved from being local wealth custodians to much more actively seeking investments and partnerships. This change has its challenges – understanding complex international regulations, and managing the inherent investment risk – but it opens up huge possibilities, enabling families to enter new markets and secure sustainable returns.

Family offices are also not immune to the disruption of the digital revolution, and embracing the power of technology has become not an option, but a necessity. Automation, data analytics, artificial intelligence and fintech innovations have transformed asset management, operations and provide real-time insights into investment performance.

Fintech means family offices can optimize portfolios, reduce risk and uncover previously hidden opportunities. Communication and collaboration are easier, as family offices connect with advisors, partners and clients more effectively than ever before. However, technology also brings cybersecurity challenges. Protecting sensitive financial data and ensuring the security of digital assets has become a matter of paramount concern.

evolution of family dynamics

As family structures evolve, so do the needs and aspirations of family members. There is a growing emphasis on impact investing, sustainable wealth management and social responsibility. The role of the family office is moving from just wealth preservation to value creation for both the family and society.

The region is at the cusp of unprecedented intergenerational transfers of wealth. One trillion dollars of wealth is set to be transferred from one generation to the next in the Gulf over the next decade. Family offices believe that such assets can be a powerful force for positive change. They are embracing issues linked to their values, from sustainable development to philanthropy.

Operations are changing. The next generation of family leaders have new perspectives and priorities, emphasizing collaboration, diversity and innovation. Family offices are now actively engaging with these future managers of wealth, nurturing their skills, and encouraging their participation in shaping families’ financial legacy.

Regulatory frameworks are also evolving, and becoming more complex, to keep pace with the changing dynamics of family offices. Compliance, which runs from anti-money laundering to Know Your Customer, transparency and governance, is now at the forefront of discussion while ensuring ethical and sustainable operations.

Family offices are recognizing that adherence to ethical and legal standards is paramount. By proactively adopting these standards, family offices will strengthen their long-term viability, but they will also build trust with stakeholders such as regulators, clients and the public.

Perhaps the most transformative aspect of this historical moment is the willingness of family offices to collaborate and share knowledge openly – a phenomenon that continues to impact the family office community – as they come out of the shadows. Platforms such as the Emirates Family Office Association are playing a vital role by providing a platform for like-minded professionals to come together, share best practices and explore co-investments. A sense of community is being fostered, and this is driving innovation and excellence.

Family offices are not only custodians of wealth but also symbols of progress, resilience and positive change. It bears repeating that the renaissance of the family office is reshaping the future of wealth management. Tradition is meeting modernity, creating a dynamic landscape that demands our full attention and engagement.

