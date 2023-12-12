Family of high school student who died from head injuries prepares for honor walk

The team of surgeon doctors is paying respect and tribute to the organ donor after his death to save him. , [+] More life in emergency surgery room getty

It’s been a harrowing three weeks for the family of Jeremy Medina, a Gainesville, Georgia, high school student who spent two weeks in a coma after being accidentally hit in the head with a bat during baseball practice. Northeast Georgia Medical Center trauma surgeon Dr. Michael Cormican shared the news that Jeremy Medina was declared brain dead on Dec. 3, 13 days after the senior pitcher/catcher suffered a traumatic experience. He had signed up to be an organ and tissue donor and his family is respecting his wishes. Jeremy’s final moments with his family before organ and tissue donation will be celebrated with an Honor Walk.

The Honor Walk

The Honor Walk is a time-honored tradition that donors’ families and other loved ones complete when the donor is taken to the operating room for organ collection, which is the procurement of the donor’s organs and tissues so that they can be transplanted.

The hospital staff gather in the hallway to celebrate the donor’s life and heroism and also to show how grateful they are to the donor for the priceless gift of life. There are usually many people on the waiting list for organs, and sadly many patients die before they are matched.

I still remember how grateful our family was to the organ donor who, in 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, gave the gift of life to one of our family members through kidney donation. Our family carefully prepared a thank you letter to the organ donor’s family, and I still don’t think we can fully express the level of gratitude that we have.

Brain death/death by neurological criteria

I have performed many brain deaths/deaths by neurologic criteria evaluation and have offered second opinions on BD/DNC when the diagnosis was questioned. In all instances, I am careful to rule out other diagnoses that could be mistaken for BD/DNC, including vegetative state, minimally conscious state, and locked-in state, an extreme form of paralysis in which the person is awake. So maybe but the only activity they are capable of doing is blinking their eyes. People with any of these other diagnoses will not be considered brain dead.

The Uniform Determination of Death Act was drafted by the Uniform Law Commission in 1980. The UDDA provides a legal definition of death and allows providers across the country to use the same set of criteria for this diagnosis. Despite the UDDA, there have been ethical and legal controversies that have led to several amendments over the years.

Recently the American Academy of Neurology, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the Child Neurology Society, and the Society of Critical Care Medicine came together and agreed on a definition of brain death to provide guidance to physicians across the country so that there is uniformity among medical providers. Is possible. Hospitals must update their brain death protocols in line with the updated protocol released in October 2023.

To be declared brain dead, a person must have an irreversible and permanent loss of entire brain function, including the brainstem. Before proceeding with investigation, there must be an identified mechanism of brain injury that causes BD/DNC. Brain scans should be tailored to the mechanism and severity of the brain injury. Blood tests should be completed to ensure that there is no other explanation for the patient’s neurological condition.

As part of the examination, we usually start by talking to family or friends sitting at the bedside to let them know what has happened and we will perform an examination to evaluate the patient’s brain function. According to the guidelines, physicians are not required to obtain consent prior to evaluation for BD/DNC, unless otherwise determined by institution policy or state laws or regulations. Communication should be clear, concise and helpful and include simple terminology that families can understand. It is also important to note that the surgeon who will procure the organs in case of BD/DNC is not allowed to perform the brain death examination as this could be seen as a conflict of interest.

brain death test

The examination begins by observing the patient and seeing if there is any voluntary movement or evidence of awareness. The examiner will then evaluate a series of reflexes known as brainstem reflexes, including testing the pupils for response, testing the cornea to see if the eye blinks, and tests to evaluate eye movements. Other tests include a series of reflexes, gag and cough reflexes. The examiner then applies painful stimuli to each arm and each leg of the patient to see if the patient moves away.

Once completed, as long as the patient’s blood pressure and heart rate can tolerate it, the doctor can move on to apnea testing, which is a way to see if the patient has the ability to breathe. The doctor removes the patient from the ventilator and allows the level of carbon dioxide in their bloodstream to rise. If the brainstem is still intact the elevated carbon dioxide level should cause the person to breathe. This is because the brainstem contains sensors capable of detecting carbon dioxide levels and when the levels become too high, the living person must be induced to breathe. That’s why any spontaneous breathing without ventilator support means the person is not brain dead.

If any part of the testing cannot be completed, if there are parts of the neurological examination that are difficult to interpret or if there are metabolic disturbances that are very difficult to correct, the team may decide to complete ancillary testing. These are additional tests that can be completed to verify brain death in these difficult circumstances. Most tests evaluate blood flow or perfusion in the brain.

In the case of Jeremy Medina, he was declared BD/DNC, and because of his profound kindness, his family and loved ones will soon take him on a walk of honor as they celebrate his willingness to give life to others in need of an organ transplant. Respect. Although it is a tragedy for someone so young to lose his life, his legacy will be that of a hero who will positively impact the lives of many families by giving them the precious gift of life. Anyone interested in learning more about the organ donation process can visit the US Organ Donation System.