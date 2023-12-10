SIOUX CENTER – When the presidential candidates sat down with U.S. Representative Randy Feenstra and his wife Lynette Feenstra at Dordt University in Sioux Center to discuss their commitment to family values ​​and religion as all Republican presidential candidates, Bring special guests – your children and spouses.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Texas pastor and businessman Ryan Binkley spoke about their time on the campaign trail and policy positions at the “Faith and Family with the Feenstras” fundraiser. The four were joined by family members — DeSantis’ wife, Casey DeSantis, Binkley’s wife, Ellie Binkley, Haley’s daughter Rayna Haley and Ramaswamy’s 3-year-old son Karthik Ramaswamy all took the stage with their politician family members.

The event was not only a chance to campaign in Iowa’s deep red 4th Congressional District, but a chance to introduce Feenstra for potential endorsements. The U.S. representative told the Des Moines Register in July that he intended to endorse a presidential candidate ahead of the Iowa caucuses, at a time when other influential Iowa Republicans said they planned to remain neutral.

In the months that followed, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed DeSantis, as did several high-profile GOP state lawmakers and Family Leader President and CEO Bob Vander Plaats. But no members of Iowa’s all-Republican U.S. congressional delegation have yet attended.

Feenstra thanked the candidates and their loved ones for speaking at the event, urging Iowans to participate in the 2024 Republican caucuses.

“We asked leaders for our country to hear about the possibilities of what we have — this is the first step,” Feenstra said. “Step number two is, we have to get every one of us done, we have to go to the — January 15 — caucus and make a decision. “It is our civic duty and we have been asked to do so.”

It is not unusual for candidates to campaign with their families in Iowa. Casey DeSantis and her family of three young children frequently accompany the Florida governor on the campaign trail in Iowa; Ramaswamy’s wife Apoorva Ramaswamy and his son have also been seen with him at events in Iowa.

When a reporter asked DeSantis if Casey was his “secret weapon”, he said his campaign was not keeping him a secret – “People know she’s very effective,” he said.

“I love being with him on the campaign trail,” DeSantis said. “But from a campaign strategy perspective, it’s better for her to do her own events because she draws crowds, she draws voters. …I mean, these are people who are nominally Trump people – when she tells him about me, she does this. So he is a great vote-getter.”

Rayna Haley said she and her brother have taken over their father’s role on the campaign trail in their mother’s bid for the Republican nomination, as South Carolina National Guard Major Michael Haley deployed to Djibouti, East Africa, in June .

“He was always the guy in the front row for them in all four debates,” Renna said. “And so recently I played that guy on the front lines for him. I know you probably won’t see it on TV, but she’ll smile at me, and I’ll smile at her. I’ll give him kudos, help him keep that energy going. And so it’s really special because she’s always been very supportive of me and my brother. …I think this is the most special thing of all

Being able to support her like she’s been able to support me.

The audience laughed when Karthik Ramaswamy told his father that he did not want to take the microphone.

All of the candidates spoke about how caring for their families influenced their politics, telling hundreds of people in the small Christian college auditorium about how they would bring their experiences of being parents and spouses to the White House. Making plans.

Feenstra, Republican representative of Iowa’s conservative 4th Congressional District, also focused on the candidate’s personal relationship with faith and his position protecting “religious liberty” as an elected official.

As governor of Florida, DeSantis said he has upheld religious freedom not only by defending people’s ability to practice their religion, but also by including faith organizations in the public sphere. DeSantis pointed to his wife’s “Hope Florida” initiative, which directs needy people to community organizations such as charities and churches for assistance rather than government aid programs.

“These are difficult things where we recognized that the faith community needed to be brought to the table to be able to deliver results for people,” DeSantis said. “You cannot do it through bureaucracy, which will not give anyone a path to freedom. …and many of these blue states will not work with their churches. They consider this completely unacceptable. we disagree.”

He said Democrats are not only excluding faith-based groups from government enterprises, but are infringing on Americans’ abilities to freely practice their religion. He pointed to the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court case Kennedy v. Bremerton School District, when the court ruled 6-3 that high school football coach Joe Kennedy’s First Amendment rights were violated when he ruled in the 50-yard Lost his job for praying after the game. Line.

DeSantis said that while some saw the court case as a victory, he believed that bringing the case to the courts shows that “religious freedom is not being respected in this country.” He said that Democrats are tolerant of people practicing religion in private, but they do not allow people to express their faith in public life.

“I think what we’re struggling with across the country is an attitude on the left that they believe, you know, they’ll say if someone mentions God in a public square, or If the Pledge of Allegiance mentions ‘under God’ then that’s an ‘establishment’ of religion,” DeSantis said. “The Founding Fathers didn’t believe that. But they actually wanted to establish an establishment of religion — it’s just secular.” It is the religion of leftism.

Pastor Binkley, founder of Create Church in Richardson, Texas, said he wanted to bring Jesus Christ into politics by starting a movement based on Jesus’ message of “love your neighbor.” He called on Americans, especially youth and college students, to volunteer to address the problems of education and poverty.

“I’ve been volunteering 20 hours a week in some way or another at my church for a long time,” Binkley said. “If we just give a few hours a week, we can change the culture of America. We can change a child’s culture and life. We can change the world, let’s lead by example.

Haley said that when she was recently asked to describe a time when faith “raised” her, she recalled her tenure as governor of South Carolina in 2015, shortly before the mass shooting at Mother Emanuel African Methodist. Thought about his decision to organize a statewide “prayer day”. Episcopal Church. The former GOP governor said he was criticized for organizing the event at the time, but that “confidence and urgency” helped South Carolina withstand further tragedy.

“Looking back, I really believe that day of prayer was preparing us for the tragedy that was about to happen,” Haley said. “And I think at the end of the day it saved us, because I think it really pulled at the heartstrings of South Carolinians.”

Ramaswami, who is Hindu, was the only presidential candidate who did not identify himself as a Christian while speaking at the event. He told Feenstra and the crowd that if they are looking for a presidential candidate who will spread Christianity across America, he is not their candidate. But he said he would be a president who would stand with people of faith who share the same religious values ​​and protect “the Judeo-Christian values ​​enshrined in our Constitution.”

Ramaswami said, “I think I’m uniquely positioned to do that, because we are a religiously diverse country, and we need people of every religion to still stand up for the same values.” “…I think we want a president who can stand up for that and reach out to more people in the United States of America with those values ​​than just Christians or people of any one religion.”

The entrepreneur repeated the phrase he has used when discussing his faith at other events: He’s running to be President of the United States, not a pastor.

He said, “I think it’s good for our country when we see a distinction between the role of the president and the role of the pastor, because both have a role in our national revival.” “And I think the role of the president right now is to revitalize our national identity … and then to protect religious freedom in a way that we haven’t done well over the last 20 years, so that parents and pastors and teachers can move forward.” Can and also play our role.”

Former President Donald Trump, who is currently the front-runner to become the 2024 Republican presidential nominee, did not appear at Feenstra’s event. Trump has skipped most campaign stops that featured rival GOP candidates, including the Republican National Committee debate. The former president will return to Iowa next week and hold a rally in Coralville on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

This story was first published by the Iowa Capital Dispatch, an affiliate of the nonprofit States Newsroom Network, which also includes the Florida Phoenix.

