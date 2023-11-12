Family firm says supermarkets are ‘capitalising’ on Diwali

Family-run businesses in Southall said revenues have declined due to Diwali stock in supermarkets

Hindus and Jains across London are celebrating Diwali this Sunday, with Sikhs also celebrating Bandi Chhod Day.

In this sequence, buyers stock up on everything from diyas and candles to ghee, rice and Indian sweets.

In “Little India” in the capital’s Southall, many supermarkets now also have Diwali-themed aisles.

But this trend has raised concerns among some independent family-run stores, who say they are losing revenue due to this commercialization of Diwali.

The South Asian community has a deep connection to Southall, West London, as depicted in the hit British film Bend It Like Beckham.

The community is now in its second and third generation in the capital and many are seeing their religious festivals featured prominently in mainstream supermarkets.

But some local businesses believe it is hurting their hard work within the community.

‘We are the community’

Sira’s Cash & Carry in Southall started as a small family business in Broadway 50 years ago and sells South Asian household products.

Indie Sira said: “Diwali is a really special time for us. It’s an exciting time where we are celebrating such a wonderful occasion.”

“It’s not just that we understand the community, but we are the community.”

Indie Sira said she wants supermarkets to acknowledge the work of local businesses over decades

Ms Sira said there was a “noticeable trend” for supermarkets to “capitalise” on the festival.

He said the family-run business felt financial losses when supermarkets started stocking Diwali products.

She wanted them to acknowledge the “groundbreaking work” done by businesses in the community in the area.

He said businesses like his have spent decades building brand awareness around their products that are now being sold in superstores, sometimes at a fraction of the price.

However, some Londoners believe that purchasing Diwali products in supermarkets has made the celebration more accessible and introduced other communities to the celebration and the foods associated with it.

Tesco Southall community champion Madhu Rana, who has worked for the company for almost 35 years, said the store’s approach “has changed significantly in that time”.

He said there are now a “huge variety” of products.

“You can get everything for your Diwali festival,” he said.

Southall Tesco store manager Nick Constable said its Diwali offer gives customers choice

Store manager Nick Constable said the supermarket also has special aisles for Diwali, Ramadan and Christmas.

“It’s a mix of all the diversity of religions,” he said.

“With independent businesses, they make their own products and they even cook the food on site.

“We make packaged versions of all those types of things, so it gives the customer choice across all products.”

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook. x And Instagram. Send your story ideas to [email protected]

Source