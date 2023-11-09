Relatives of Israelis kidnapped by Hamas militants more than a month ago came to the European Parliament on Wednesday to plead for help.

Advertisement

More than 240 Israelis were abducted by Hamas in a surprise attack on October 7, which also resulted in the deaths of more than 1,400 Israelis. Only four hostages have been released so far for so-called “humanitarian purposes”.

The European Union and the United States consider Hamas a terrorist organization.

Yoni Asher, whose wife and two young daughters were kidnapped, was one of six families who came to Brussels. His mother-in-law was murdered.

“It’s hard to describe the emotions in such a situation. I couldn’t do anything. I was helpless. I knew at that time that there were hundreds, I mean thousands, of terrorists,” he told Euronews.

“And I know the situation is bad. I know people died and I had nothing to do except fall on the floor. But some time ago, I decided it was either fight for my family’s life or Or die. So I don’t have only two options. I only have one option.”

Israel has responded to the attack by launching a large-scale military offensive in Gaza, but there has been growing criticism over the large number of civilian casualties. More than 10,000 people have been killed so far in the retaliatory campaign, according to Hamas-led local officials, nearly half of whom are children.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the Gaza Strip as a “cemetery for children”.

Yoni said he would not abuse Palestinian children, even the children of the militants who kidnapped his beloved family.

“You know something? If that son who kidnapped my children, if his son or daughter, little daughter or son, were next to me right now, do you know what I would do? I would hug them and kiss them .You know why? Because kids are kids,” he said.

“But what would you do in my place? What would you do if your children were kidnapped from their grandmother’s living room? Wouldn’t you use any means to get them back to save their lives?”

Shai Wenkert’s 22-year-old son, Omar, was taken to the Nova concert. They have received harrowing footage of their son being taken away in handcuffs and beaten.

He told Euronews, “It’s my son who is being killed. And the gun is pointed at him. He’s handcuffed, but he’s still looking at the camera as if he’s angry. ‘Don’t me Hit. I’m handcuffed’.” ,

“He just went to a party, to the Nova festival, to celebrate happiness and freedom and love first and foremost,” he said.

Both Shai and Yoni said they support the Israeli government’s actions in Gaza. But some other relatives are calling on the government to start talks with Hamas.

Source