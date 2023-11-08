Famed oil mogul Harold Hamm eyes the next phase of the US shale oil boom: 'Generation 3' rock

Shale industry veteran Harold Hamm is considering extracting crude oil from “Generation 3” rock.

It is a difficult form of rock that was largely neglected in the earlier shale revolution.

Total US oil production recently reached an all-time high of 13.2 million barrels per day.

Shale industry veteran Harold Hamm is anticipating the next potential breakthrough in U.S. crude oil production.

A turn towards new practices will come as site shortages become a growing concern for the sector, while rising costs mean drillers need higher crude prices to profit.

“What we will need in the future is Generation 3,” he said at a recent energy conference, according to Bloomberg. “It’s to tackle the harder rock that includes a lot of stuff we haven’t been able to produce before, and also to get more out of Generation 1 and 2 rock.”

Hamm made his name by applying horizontal drilling techniques to extract large quantities of oil in the Bakken Shale region of North Dakota. It tapped into what he refers to as Generation 2 Rock.

Gen 3 efforts to extract crude oil from the rock will open up areas that have been largely overexploited. Already, Ham noted that work was underway with Gen 3 material in Oklahoma, a source of optimism for the Continental Resources chairman.

But more widespread development will require new technologies, he said, and oil will need to trade at $75 to $85 a barrel to maintain the industry’s profitability amid increased inflation.

Oil drillers need crude prices to hit $86 or higher to make their most expensive wells profitable, up 50% since March 2022, according to Bloomberg calculations.

At the moment, surging shale supply has helped drive record oil production in the US, which hit a new high of 13.2 million barrels per day last month.

But concerns are growing that the most abundant wells have already been tapped, and growth projections for top shale producers have recently been slashed.

Meanwhile, the shale company is expected to see a wave of consolidation in the industry after oil giant Exxon agreed last month to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources for $59.5 billion, in a bid to secure top drilling sites.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com