Famed investor Jeremy Grantham warns of 'superbubble' and impending recession – and talks Elon Musk and the housing crisis

Jeremy Grantham warned that the “superbubble” in property prices would likely end in a painful recession.

The veteran investor discussed housing affordability and income inequality in a recent interview.

Grantham also touched on Elon Musk, the Fed, his own net worth and the meme-stock craze of 2021.

Jeremy Grantham again sounded the alarm on the “superbubble” in financial markets during a recent episode of “The Great Simplification” podcast, warning that its popping was likely to lead to a severe recession.

The GMO co-founder and market historian discusses everything from his net worth to Elon Musk, the need for Fed reform, housing affordability, income inequality, and the meme-stock craze in 2021.

Here are 9 of Grantham’s best quotes, lightly edited for length and clarity:

1. He got into finance for fun

“I came into finance for a very serious reason, and I asked which of my classmates in business school was having the most fun? Then in 1968, by a very wide margin, the people in the stock market were having the most fun. Were fun. So I thought, ‘Okay, I don’t want to miss this.’ Not only were they having more fun, they were also getting paid a lot more money. What’s not to like about that?”

2. On not actually being a billionaire

“I’m a billionaire only by a strange and generous structure, and that is if you count the money I give away, which is a very strange way to calculate one’s net worth. But what I actually have And in terms of who can go out and buy my daughter back from being kidnapped tomorrow, I’m at least an order of magnitude lower than that.”

3. On Meme Stocks in 2021

“In 2021, we had absolutely crazy behavior. I believe if you look at the scale of it, this is the largest, most significant crazy behavior in the recorded history of the U.S. stock market.” (Grantham was referring to the massive hype and speculation around meme stocks, SPACs, crypto, NFTs, and other risky assets.)

4. On the threat of superbubble

“Superbubbles come back into play like all the normal bubbles, but they cause a lot more pain because they distort the system. When they inevitably burst, they are always a shock because everyone is in a new paradigm. has stopped in. They eventually fall down to the trend, and in history all but one of them have gone below the trend for a while, and that creates a huge negative income effect and is always bearish. Causes it.” (Grantham has repeatedly warned that the S&P 500 could crash by more than 50%.)

5. The economy is in bad times

“If you guess wrong, the recession actually turns out to be as terrible as the recession of 1929, like the bitter meltdown of the Nifty 50 in the ’70s, or the almost complete financial collapse of the housing meltdown in ’08. And someone gets some Let’s hope it’s much worse this time. We’re waiting to see whether it follows the pattern of history, or whether it’s really that cute creature, a new paradigm. But history is a new paradigm of thinking. not kind.”

6. America’s income inequality is serious

“An enlightened government would take steps to ensure that there is a fairly broad, acceptable income distribution. We are already failing at that. Our income distribution in America is no longer passing that test. The resulting segregation, almost There’s bitterness and anger from at least a third of the general public who feel they’ve been treated badly. I think you can make a pretty good case that, yes, they’ve been treated pretty badly since about 1975. has been treated.”

7. There is good and bad capitalism

“People who start their own firms, like Mr Musk, in a way deserve what they get. People who start a new venture, when you have paid all the rent and you have paid all the salaries, You’ve paid, then what’s left is yours. I get it. That’s capitalism. That’s the best part of capitalism. When you get a bunch of your friends on board, and you find yourself making $200 million in three years. “If you decide to give away dollar stock options because they’re your friends, that’s not what capitalism is. This is stock-option culture gone wrong.”

8. Everything is unattainable

“Buying a house, it has such a high unaffordability index now. The maximum prices as a multiplier of family income are multiplied by a 7.8% mortgage, which is a brutal increase in your costs. So car, house and real life, it’s not very comfortable. is for all the people in the bottom half of the world income scale.”

9. On the Fed

“I think the Fed has been given too much responsibilities. If it was just responsible for making sure there’s enough money available… but it’s worried about inflation, growth, debt, unemployment. It Pretty well guaranteed it will settle for some simple policy of making rates cheaper. The cheaper rates were terrible for retirees, they were not being paid anything.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com