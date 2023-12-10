Famed investor Charlie Munger shares his regrets, mistakes and life lessons in his final TV interview. Here are the 18 best quotes.

Charlie Munger discusses his regrets and shares life lessons during his final TV interview.

Warren Buffett’s late business partner talks sports, fishing, teen addictions and Alibaba.

Mungar said that if he had taken better steps, he could have become a trillionaire instead of a billionaire.

In his final TV interview, released in full this week, Charlie Munger discusses topics ranging from the pitfalls of his teenage years to the secrets of Berkshire Hathaway’s success.

Warren Buffett’s late business partner and Berkshire vice chairman, who died last week at the age of 99, touched on everything from Alibaba and fishing to sports and psychology in his conversation with CNBC. He also suggested that if he had worked harder and smarter he could have become a trillionaire.

Here are Munger’s 18 best quotes from the interview, lightly edited for length and clarity:

1. “I bought the complete works of Sigmund Freud from the area library. It was a big book. And I read it very diligently. And I realized that he was a very crazy person.”

2. “I tried to learn to smoke so I could be a cool kid like the other kids in high school. I tried to ruin my life, but it made me nervous. And so I said, ‘This is bullshit.’ “

3. “There were a lot of alcoholics and near-drunkens in my own family, which caused me to worry about alcohol. I was always very cautious about drinking. Now, I get drunk occasionally and “I used to vomit. It made me nauseous, which made me capable. I have to give up alcohol.”

4. “I drink Diet Coke. I’m sure it shortens my life a bit. But I don’t care about the last week of lying unconscious; it’s the only good part of life I want anyway. “Maybe the Diet Coke is helping me quit. But who knows? It’s helping me quit last month, not the first.”

5. “My game in life was always to avoid all the standard ways to fail. You teach me the wrong way to play poker and I’ll avoid it. You teach me the wrong way to do anything else, I’ll avoid it. I’ve A lot of things have been avoided because I’m very cautious.”

6. “We were a little less crazy than most people, and a little less stupid than most people, and that really helped us. Plus, we were given so much more time to run than most people , because something kept us alive in our 90s. These are two things that really happened.” (Munger was asked about the secret of Berkshire’s success.)

7. “The main trick Berkshire shows is the power of what I call the Wooden Effect. Wooden was the most famous basketball coach of the entire era. He focused about 90% of the game on seven players. It turned out to win in basketball A great system; you learn by playing in a way you never could by just shooting practice baskets.” (Munger was referring to Berkshire’s focus of most of its funds on best bets like Coca-Cola and American Express.)

8. “We need to do something big, and use all our cash and some borrowing. But who has better chances of getting something than a guy who has $160 billion in cash, plus a long history of making bargains Is?” (Munger was referring to Berkshire’s existing cash pile and its struggle to find attractive acquisitions in recent years.)

9. “My worst thing was buying a block in Alibaba for the Munger family, which is a very good company. But I think it was overhyped, and Jack Ma made mistakes in dealing with the Chinese government. Everyone Some mistakes happen. The greatest tennis player goes to Center Court for a few days and has a bad day. It happens.”

10. “I’m not happy at all. I basically messed up. If I’d been a little smarter, a little quicker I could have done a lot better. I’d have several trillions instead of several billions. I’m about to “I think what I missed was not being smart enough or hard-working enough.”

11. “We’ve both seen friends of ours who got rich and built really fancy houses. In practically every case, they made the person less happy, not happier. Cause, it’s cool to entertain 100 people at once. It’s great. It’s an expensive thing to do. And it’s not that cool for you. I decided I’m not going to live a life where I’m the Duke of Westchester or Look like something else. I didn’t think it would be good for the kids.”

12. “I’m very good at learning things from dead people.” (Munger was an avid reader who counted Benjamin Franklin among his idols.)

13. “Don’t live your life in such a way that one bad day can take your life.” (Munger meant that investors should never bet so heavily and take on so much leverage that they could lose everything if a trade goes wrong.)

14. “It’s like a hitter in baseball who tries to hit a home run on every pitch. Great home runners don’t swing far at every pitch. They wait for the pitch they can actually handle.” .And that’s what great stock traders do.”

15. “You only have to take a few trips to the pie counter. If you took out the 10 most important trips to the pie counter from Warren Buffett’s life, his entire record would look like dung. We’re in for a good helping.” Knew enough when we offered them a tour of the pie counter.”

16. “Now, we’ve taken a much smaller helping hand than we could have easily handled. Berkshire’s price could easily be double what it is now. And the additional risk we would have taken would have been practically nothing. We just had to take a little more leverage with what we had that was readily available. The reason we didn’t do that was to let down a lot of people who had put their trust in us.” (Munger was referring to Berkshire’s shareholders.)

17. “I’m so old and weak compared to when I was 96 that I no longer want to catch a 200-pound tuna. It takes too much effort to achieve that. It takes too much physical strength.” So when I was young, I would have paid any amount to catch a 200-pound tuna; I never caught one. And now if I had the chance, I would refuse to go. I wouldn’t even go after them. Those are things you just give up on over time.” (Munger was asked if there was anything he didn’t include on his bucket list.)

18. “I basically believe in soldiering on the system. A lot of difficulties will come and you have to fight through it and handle it well. Some rare opportunities will come. You have to learn how to recognize them when they come, and the opportunities available.” Don’t make the trip to the pie counter too short when it happens.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com