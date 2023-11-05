Famed investor Charlie Munger criticized gamblers, praised Heinz and Hermes, and revealed the views of Warren Buffett in a rare interview this week. Here are 22 of his best quotes.

Charlie Munger criticizes speculators and warns that truly great investment opportunities are rare.

Warren Buffett’s right-hand man discusses Heinz, Hermes, the Quant Fund and his 100th birthday party.

Here are Munger’s 22 best quotes from his first long-form podcast interview, released this week.

Charlie Munger took aim at day traders and venture capitalists during his first long-form podcast interview with Acquired, released this week, highlighting that investing today is more difficult than ever before, and warning that in fact Great opportunities are incredibly rare.

Warren Buffett’s business partner and vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway discussed everything from Heinz and Hermes to quant funds, self-insurance, growth and his upcoming 100th birthday party.

The living legend also mentioned Buffett’s fear of retail, his deep concern for his shareholders and what inspired the Japan bet.

Here are 22 of Munger’s best quotes, lightly edited for length and clarity:

1. “Are dog tracks and race tracks and casinos good for America? Absolutely not!”

2. “They don’t really know anything about companies, they just gamble on them, with prices going up and down. If I were running the world, I’d tax short-term gains, with losses There’s no compensation, and I’ll put this whole bunch of people out of work.” (Munger was speaking about day traders and speculators.)

3. “Low hanging fruit for the idiot – it’s not ripe but it’s too small.” (He was saying that investing is harder today than in the past.)

4. “You don’t want to make money by screwing your investors, and that’s what a lot of venture capitalists do.”

5. “The only way to achieve such huge returns is to have such huge leverage that it would drive you crazy if you were already rich.” (Munger was discussing quantitative-trading firms like Renaissance Technologies.)

6. “If you’re Warren, you want to be the house, not the speculator.”

7. “When you know you have an edge, you should bet heavily. They don’t teach this to most people in business school. It’s crazy. Of course you have to bet heavily on your best bets.”

8. “There’s probably five, six times in life when you know you’re right, you know you have the one that will do really amazing things, and you get a chance to do it. People who do it Do it two or three times too soon, they all get ruined because they think it’s easy. In reality it’s very difficult and rare.”

9. “Almost every person with exceptionally good results has three things in common: They are very intelligent, they have worked very hard, and they are very lucky. All three are needed to get them on this list of the super successful. How can you arrange two or three episodes of good luck? The answer is that you can start early and keep trying for a long time, and maybe you’ll get one or two.”

10. “You only have to become rich once. You don’t have to climb this mountain four times, you only have to climb it once.”

11. “Warren doesn’t like retailing. He’s afraid of retail, practically everything that was once powerful in retail is gone. Sears Roebuck is gone, the big department stores are gone. As far as It’s very difficult as far as that is concerned.”

12. “Warren still cares more about the safety of his Berkshire shareholders than anything else. If we had used a little more leverage, we would have three times as much now, and it wouldn’t be as much There would have been more risk as well. We never wanted to give even the slightest chance of our fundamental shareholder position being impaired.”

13. “If you’re as smart as Warren Buffett, maybe two or three times a century, you get an idea like that. It was like God opened a chest and just put money in there. It was very easy money. ”

14. “There are a lot of great companies. Hermès is a great company. In its heyday, General Motors was a great company—it slowly got dismantled one contract at a time.”

15. “I think your chances of buying one of those are so low that I wouldn’t even look. I just believe in looking for things I can find.” (Munger was emphasizing how rare it is to get a chance to invest in a really great company early and at an attractive price.)

16. “There’s something about the taste of ketchup on fried potatoes that people are actually willing to switch brands. They want Heinz, so we can raise the price of Heinz. But you try and raise the price of Kraft cheese , everyone goes into revolt, including the end customer – they don’t care so much whether the cheese is Kraft or not.”

17. “I would just prefer to work with my own money. That’s a better way to do it than being forced to sell or having to deal with investment bankers, investment advisors, venture capitalists. To hell with them – you don’t ‘I don’t need other people. Being rich means you don’t need to socialize with other people.’

18. “Think about all the people in the world who drink too much and file huge claims with the insurance company when their house catches on fire or something else happens. Why should you share your share of their stupidity Would you like to pay?” (Munger was advocating for the rich to self-insure themselves and avoid covering the costs of others’ claims.)

19. “I don’t give advice to any young people – I give it to a few people, I choose my place. I don’t want to be any more of a guru to young people than I already am. It’s all nonsense and madness, no doubt it’s going to be tough out there Going to do.”

20. “Look, biology produces a very advanced creature like us, which can sit around and talk intelligently about all these subjects. But it does so by killing everyone else in brutal competition over hundreds of thousands of years. The system that nature uses to get smarter is kind of unpleasant for the people who are losing.”

21. “Marriage is not as hard as it seems. Half the marriages in America work very well, and they would work just as well if both people were to marry someone else.”

22. “I’m going to have a party. I’ve got the room completely cleared out, I can’t have another person in.” (Munger was discussing his plans to celebrate 100 years on January 1.)

Source: markets.businessinsider.com