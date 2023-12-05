Seremban: Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Chan Fong Hin said the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) needs to boost efforts to help agricultural entrepreneurs through incentives and initiatives to compete internationally.

He commended FAMA’s efforts in implementing various government initiatives to deal with food security issues, including its interventions in Agrodani Sales and distribution of eggs, chicken and local white rice, which he said would help the growing population and food security. were in line with the high demand.

“There is a need to continue to provide excellent services to agricultural entrepreneurs as they contribute greatly to the country by ensuring sustainability of food supply even when facing various challenges.

“Previously, we faced high demand for local white rice from consumers following the increase in the price of imported rice,” he said during his speech at the 2024 FAMA Conference at the FAMA Training Institute in Port Dickson yesterday.

A total of 300 officials from senior management of FAMA at headquarters, state and district levels participated in the three-day conference which began on December 3.

Chan said the conference was organized to ensure that FAMA’s 2024 plans are effectively implemented through the participation of its officials up to the district level.

“This conference can be described as the agency’s support and effort to ensure the success of the ministry’s policies to achieve agricultural and food security goals,” he said.

Chan also launched FAMA’s CDA-ERT framework, a guide to enhance the agency’s readiness and response in dealing with unexpected disasters and an agreement between FAMA and the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia (CCM) on strategic cooperation and partnership. Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed. In the marketing of agricultural and food industry production.-Bernama

Source: thesun.my