etf overview

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) seeks to provide investors with investment results consistent with the Bloomberg US High Yield Fallen Angel 3% Capped Index. The index is designed to reflect the performance of US dollar-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds that were previously rated investment grade.

FALN currently has net assets of ~$1.3 billion and carries an expense ratio of 0.25%. This fund currently holds 209 different securities, the average yield to maturity is 8.14%, the 30 day SEC yield is 8.17%, and the effective term is 4.74 years.

FALN is well positioned to take advantage of forced sales, which occur when a company’s credit rating is downgraded from investment grade to junk. The fund has demonstrated much stronger risk adjusted returns than traditional high yield ETFs, showing that the structural edge associated with fall angel investing is persistent and strong. For this reason, I believe FALN represents an excellent way for investors to gain exposure to the high yield bond market.

investment strategy

The idea behind the Fallen Angels strategy is that junk bonds that were previously rated investment grade have a lower probability of default than bonds that were rated high yield when issued. Despite the relatively high quality nature of many fallen angel issuers, some regulated institutional investors, including some insurance companies, are forced to sell because they cannot hold bonds rated below investment grade. Additionally, some insurance companies and banks face significantly larger capital charges for holding junk bonds than investment grade bonds and are often sold in the event of a credit downgrade.

reasonable management fee

FALN charges an expense ratio of only 0.25%. To put this in context, the average fixed income ETF expense ratio is ~0.11%.

While FALN is more expensive than the average fixed income ETF, it allows investors to gain exposure to a part of the market that is difficult to access. FALN appears to be fairly priced compared to its closest competitor, the VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL), which has an expense ratio of 0.35%. FALN is attractively priced compared to other high yield products such as the SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) and the iShares iBoxx$ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), which have expense ratios of 0.40% and 0.49%, respectively.

strong historical performance

FALN was launched in June 2017 and has since outperformed other traditional corporate high yield. Since inception, FALN has delivered a total return of 49.2% compared to a total return of 30.5% delivered by JNK and a total return of 30.1% delivered by HYG. In addition to outperforming these ETFs, FALN has also outperformed its nearest rival ANGL by 1.8%.

FALN’s outperformance compared to traditional high yield ETFs like JNK is even more impressive when considering FALN has realized the same average volatility as JNK. Thus, apart from outperforming on an absolute basis, FALN has also outperformed on a risk adjusted basis.

Data by YCharts

Data by YCharts

holdings analysis

FALN is well diversified and the top 10 issuers account for 15.3% of the total fund.

To understand how FALN compares to a traditional high yield ETF like HYG, it is useful to compare sector and credit ratings. As the table below shows, by sector FALN has a significant overweight in Banking and REITs relative to HYG. These overweightings are offset by underweighting of the consumer non-cyclical, communications and technology sectors.

Although the difference in sectors is meaningful, FALN really stands out for its different average rating profile versus HYG. FALN has a significantly higher exposure to BB rated credit than HYG (75.7% compared to 48.9%), which is offset by lower exposure to B and CCC rated credit. Thus, FALN appears to represent a higher quality portfolio than HYG based on credit ratings.

iShares

Author (data from iShares)

Slightly lower yield than traditional high yield ETFs

As discussed in the previous section, FALN has a higher quality credit portfolio than HYG. The market is aware of this and thus FALN offers a slightly lower credit spread than HYG.

Currently, JNK has an average yield to maturity of 8.68%, while FALN has an average yield of 8.14%. This difference is driven by credit spreads as JNK has an option adjusted spread (“OAS”) of 371bps compared to 322bps for FALN.

future performance

I expect FALN to continue to historically outperform long-term risk adjusted traditional high yield ETFs. FALN’s strong historical performance through various investment environments suggests that the structural leverage associated with fallen angel investments is strong and consistent. Furthermore, FALN and its peer ANGL have total combined assets of only $3.8 billion. By comparison, other traditional high yield ETFs have much higher asset levels. JNK and HYG currently have combined assets of $21.7 billion.

risks to consider

The primary risk considered when investing in FALN (or any other high yield ETF) is credit risk. While FALN holdings are focused on the high quality portion of the high yield market, the fact is that FALN owns high risk corporate bonds. In the event of a recession, FALN could experience significant losses. Investors who hold FALN should continue to actively monitor the macroeconomic environment.

Another risk to consider related to FALN is the possibility that the way markets price “fall angle” prices becomes more efficient. Given the strong historical performance of Fallen Angel products such as FLN relative to other high yield bonds, investors may wish to invest more aggressively in Fallen Angel bonds. Significant inflows into the strategy may drive up the price of fallen angel bonds compared to other high yield bonds. This may result in a loss of structural edge for the Fallen Angel strategy. There are a few things investors should do to keep an eye on this risk.

First, investors should monitor yield differences between traditional high yield ETFs like FALN and HYG as wide yield differences may signal changes in relative credit pricing. Second, investors should keep an eye on the relative performance of FALN versus traditional high yield ETFs to see if the structural edge persists. Finally, investors should also monitor the total assets invested in FALN and ANGL compared to traditional high yield funds like JNK and HYG.

conclusion

In a world where many new ETFs have come to market offering very high fees for products that fail to deliver, FALN stands out as a great ETF that achieved its objectives while charging reasonable fees. Have completed.

FALN allows investors to profit from the forced selling of high quality assets that are downgraded.

FALN has a very strong history of outperforming traditional high yield ETFs like HYG and JNK on both an absolute and risk adjusted basis. FALN has also outperformed its nearest rival ETF ANGL.

FALN offers higher quality high yield corporate bond exposure than traditional ETFs. The market is aware of the quality difference between FALN’s holdings and a traditional ETF like HYG and thus FALN yields slightly lower than a traditional high yield ETF (0.54% lower average yield to maturity). However, historical performance has shown that that difference is more than made up by the high-quality nature of FALN’s portfolio.

I believe FALN represents an excellent way for investors to gain exposure to the high yield corporate bond market. FALN’s historical performance compared to other high yield products has been very strong and I expect this to continue. However, investors should continue to monitor yields, assets, and performance relative to traditional high yield ETFs to ensure that the structural edge remains intact.

Source: seekingalpha.com