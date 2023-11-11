November 11, 2023
Breaking Traditions With ETFs - Business News


The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) seeks to provide investors with investment results consistent with the Bloomberg US High Yield Fallen Angel 3% Capped Index. The index is designed to reflect the performance of US dollar-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds that were previously rated investment grade.

