The decline in mortgage rates has drawn buyers and sellers back into the market, Redfin said in a monthly report.

November listings and pending home sales reached their highest level in a year.

House prices also fell month-on-month, and price increases are beginning to normalize.

Changes in mortgage conditions have fueled housing market activity, with listings and pending home sales reaching their highest levels in a year, Redfin said in its latest monthly report.

Rates on 30-year mortgages – which last month suffered their biggest decline over a five-week period since the end of 2008 – have proven to be an encouraging sign for both buyers and sellers stepping back into the market.

In November, total home listings saw the largest increase since July 2022, rising 3.9% from the previous month. Meanwhile, on a seasonally adjusted basis, new added inventories climbed 1.3% month-over-month, reaching a previous high in October 2022.

Demand is also on the rise, with pending home sales rising 2% month-over-month, reaching the highest level in a year.

“Another reason for the increase in sales is that buyers and sellers are finally living in the same reality,” Shay Stein, a real estate agent at Redfin Premier, said in the report. “They understand that in order to sell their home, they need to price it fairly and in some cases offer the buyer concessions such as money for closing costs or mortgage-rate buydowns.”

Median home prices in November were $408,732, a 1.1% decline month-over-month. At a range of 2%-7%, Redfin noted that home price growth appears to be normalizing following the pandemic-triggered buying spree, where prices rose as much as 26%.

Even before mortgage rates dropped below around 8% in late October, a Bank of America survey found that a significantly smaller number of consumers were willing to wait out the market.

Despite improving conditions, some home buyers are becoming indifferent, and November also saw a record increase in canceled purchases.

But that could change as mortgage rates continue to fall – as of this week, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate is below 7% for the first time since August, and analysts believe this will happen as the Federal Reserve May move ahead in the range of 6%. Has started loosening the monetary policy.

