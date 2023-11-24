Falling inflation leads to interest rate cuts which will give strong gains to the stock market

Annual inflation declined to 4.6 percent in October from 6.7 percent in September, causing widespread cheer among stock market investors. This means that further interest rate hikes are less likely and it is more likely that loose monetary policy will gradually emerge in the coming months.

Once the time lag has worked its way out, interest rate cuts should have a positive impact on economic growth and the stock market. In terms of falling inflation and the prospect of more accommodative monetary policy, the similar situation in Europe and the US should boost corporate profitability and stock prices globally.

That’s why Questar remains unashamedly bullish on the prospects of its Wealth Preserver Portfolio. Of our initial estimated investment, 20 percent was allocated to stocks. Our stock holdings have declined an average of 28 percent year to date, but should benefit from the improving operating outlook now that the era of high inflation and interest rate rises is over.

Many of our holdings are delivering good financial performance, even though their share prices suffer from weak market sentiment. For example, WH Smith recently released full year results, reporting a 28 per cent increase in sales and a 96 per cent increase in pre-tax profits compared to the previous year.

Its travel segment, essentially stores located at airports and railway stations, was the catalyst for growth. It benefited from continued growth in passenger numbers and should be further boosted by their sustained growth over the longer term amid a more optimistic economic environment, along with a projected return to 2019 global passenger numbers in 2024.

The company’s performance was further helped by the opening of 118 new travel stores during the year. Its current pipeline of 110 travel stores, with wide scope for additional openings beyond that figure, testifies to its long-term growth potential.

Encouragingly, the company’s travel division recorded double-digit sales growth in the first nine weeks of the new financial year. Its continued growth means it will become an even more influential part of WH Smith’s overall business; It contributed about 84 per cent to business profits in the recent financial year.

In fact, the pressure on the company’s overall growth from the underperforming legacy high street business is increasingly coming down.

The growing bottom line will allow WH Smith to increase capital expenditure by 15 per cent to £140 million in the current year. It also means finance costs were covered 3.4 times by operating profit in the 2023 financial year, a margin of safety that is likely to increase as trading conditions improve.

Despite a 25 percent decline since joining our Wealth Preserver portfolio in June 2021, the company’s shares trade at a relatively rich price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. But thanks to its strong growth prospects, the stock’s estimated earnings multiple of 15 is more attractive.

Since the company was particularly hard hit by the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis, it has been unable to fulfill its potential in recent years. But its solid strategy and scope for further expansion means significant share price growth is now on the horizon.

Quester says: wait

Ticker: SMWH

Share price at closing: £13.16

Update: Spirax-Sarco

Our stake in engineering company Spirax-Serco is also set to deliver capital gains after a disappointing performance. Its shares have declined 34 per cent since joining our portfolio in July 2021 and operating conditions remain highly challenging.

Indeed, the company’s recent trading update highlighted slowing growth in global industrial production, a trend that is expected to continue in the short term. As a result, the company’s sales growth has fallen short of its previous guidance and full-year sales are now expected to be slightly lower than last year.

While this is clearly disappointing, Spirax-Serco said it expects revenue to grow and its operating profit margin to improve in the 2024 financial year. Meanwhile, the company is cutting overheads to strengthen its financial position amid a tough operating environment.

Trading at 27.4 times estimated earnings, the company’s market valuation remains relatively rich despite the recent share price decline. While further volatility in stocks cannot be ruled out in the near term, its cyclical status should make it a key beneficiary of imminent improvements in the global economic outlook. Catch.

