Falling home prices will drive up mortgage costs.

This is the size of the loan as a percentage of the value of the property.

Hundreds of thousands of mortgage holders could have to pay up to £2,000 extra a year due to falling house prices.

The Bank of England’s staff blog – Bank Underground – said that if property prices fell sharply many borrowers would find themselves pushed into higher loan-to-value ratios (LTVs).

When home prices fall, the ratio may increase.

The warning came from Danny Walker, senior adviser to the deputy governors of the Bank of England, and Fergus Cumming, deputy chief economist at the Foreign Office.

Mortgages with higher LTVs, when the loan is a larger portion of a property’s value, are generally more expensive for borrowers. If house prices fall 10 per cent from last year’s highs, around 350,000 mortgage holders could be pushed into higher and more expensive LTV bands.

The report says these borrowers’ mortgage payments could increase by an average of £2,000 per year.

This will add to the pressure already on the household budget from inflation and the previous increase in the Bank of England’s base rate, which rose by 0.1 per cent to 5.25 per cent in December 2021.

Walker and Cumming warned that additional financial pressure on borrowers could have a ‘material impact on the economy’.

House prices surged during the pandemic as the stamp duty holiday introduced by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor boosted purchases.

But this trend has reversed amid rising mortgage costs following a sharp interest rate hike by the Bank of England, with the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicting prices will fall 7.6 per cent from the peak by the end of 2024. Arrived late last year.

Mortgage costs also show little sign of returning to pre-pandemic levels, with the OBR noting that interest rates are expected to remain at their current levels for a long time.

Governor Andrew Bailey has received criticism for not raising rates faster enough to prevent inflation from reaching a four-decade high of 11.1 percent last October. A House of Lords inquiry published last week said the bank must undergo ‘significant’ reforms to avoid a repeat of its failure to stem the rise in inflation.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk