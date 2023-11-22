Falling battery prices will boost EV sales: Goldman

Goldman Sachs is predicting good news for the electric vehicle market that has been hit by declining demand. In a comprehensive report titled “Batteries: The Next Drivers of Transformation”, Goldman analysts predict that battery prices will fall by a whopping 40% from 2022 to 2025.

The biggest area of ​​cost improvement will be the cathode portion of the battery, which is primarily made of lithium oxide materials such as lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4 or LFP) and lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (LiNiMnCoO2 or NMC).

A worker works on the production line of electric vehicle (EV) battery maker Octillion in Hefei, Anhui province, China, March 30, 2021. Photo taken on March 30, 2021. Reuters/Eli Song (Eli Song/Reuters)

To put these in real terms, Goldman’s analysis suggests that baseline battery prices in 2022 were in the $165/kWh price range. For example, a standard EV crossover (like the Tesla Model Y RWD) typically has a 60 kWh battery, meaning the battery pack will cost around $9,900 in 2022. Goldman estimates battery prices will fall 40% to $99/kWh by 2025, meaning the same battery pack will cost only $5,940.

Goldman further predicts that battery prices will fall by an average of 11% to $72/kWh by 2030. Such savings would allow EVs to achieve cost parity with unsubsidized gas-powered cars by the middle of the decade, which is likely to boost sales.

Goldman predicts a decline in battery costs due to downward pressure on lithium prices (Goldman Sachs)

“Decreasing battery costs could lead to more competitive EV pricing, more widespread consumer adoption and further growth in EV battery TAM (total addressable market),” Goldman analysts wrote.

However, the global battery market is not uniform, depending on which part of the world an automaker operates in, Goldman analysts wrote.

“We see the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) as a strong commitment from the US government to promote battery self-sufficiency, thereby regionalizing the global cell market – a US-Korea market that is more untouched China is surplus and primarily focused on ternary batteries, and the China-Europe market that is well supplied and increasingly focused on LFP batteries,” the analysts wrote.

Goldman says EVs are expected to achieve cost parity with gas-powered cars in three years, leading to a potential increase in sales (Goldman Sachs)

What this means from an investment thesis is that Goldman prefers investors to buy shares in the US-Korea battery chain, with top picks being LG Chem (051910.KS), LG Energy Solution (373220.KS), Samsung SDI (006400.KS). , are Panasonic. (6752.T), and Tesla (TSLA).

On the other hand, Chinese battery producers such as CALB (3931.HK) and Goshan (002074.SZ) may “experience increased margin pressure” due to difficulties in exporting battery surplus, and are sell-rated.

