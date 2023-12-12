Fall in UK inflation will ease pressure for higher pay rewards, think tank says

Photograph: Holly Adams/Reuters

The Bank of England’s concerns over high level pay awards are likely to ease in the coming months as pay settlements decline in response to a decline in the annual inflation rate, a think tank has said.

The Resolution Foundation said the recent strong growth in earnings was mainly due to a sharp rise in the cost of living, with workers trying to prevent their standards of living from falling.

In a study published alongside the release of official labor market data on Tuesday, the Resolution Foundation said workers’ perceptions of inflationary pressures were more important for wage growth than the recruitment difficulties faced by companies.

Inflation reached 11.1% in October 2022 but fell to 4.6% in October from 6.7% in September.

Hannah Slaughter, a senior economist at the think tank, said: “Wage growth reached a record high of almost 8% last summer. This has provided relief to some workers from cost-of-living pressures, but keeping inflation high for too long risks making it harder to end the crisis.

“Economists often point to labor market tightness as a key driver of wage growth. But while true, its effect is relatively small and takes time. “Instead, workers’ views on cost-of-living pressures have had a far greater impact on wage growth.”

While the Bank of England has cited strong income growth in taking a cautious approach to cutting interest rates, the Resolution Foundation said there were already signs of a slowdown in wage settlements. The usual wage settlement has declined from 6% to around 5% since the start of 2023, while monthly wage increases have halved from an average of 0.8% between January and May to 0.4% per month between June and September.

Slaughter said: “The recent large decline in inflation should ease the pressure on wage settlement, and help bring more normal wage growth and price increases next year. Ultimately, the UK should be able to provide productivity-led rather than inflation-inducing wage growth.” need to.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics on Monday show Britain has a long chain of relatively unproductive firms, with more than 70% of workers employed by companies with below-average labor productivity.

The ONS found that the gap between the most productive companies and the rest has widened over the past quarter century. In 1997, workers in the 10% most productive firms produced 3.16 times more than the average worker, but in 2021 they produced 3.68 times more.

The ONS said that business dynamics – the rate at which jobs are created and destroyed – was currently weaker than before the 2008 global financial crisis.

