Inflation in the European Union has fallen faster than expected, with economists suggesting the European Central Bank (ECB) will soon turn its attention to rate cuts.

A quick estimate from Eurostat showed annual inflation fell to 2.4 percent in November, from 2.9 percent a month earlier. Traders expected inflation to fall to 2.7 percent.

Food inflation came in at 6.9 percent this month, down from 7.4 percent a month ago. Energy prices, meanwhile, fell 11.5 percent on the year.

Core inflation – which strips out volatile components such as food and energy – fell to 3.6 per cent from 4.2 per cent.

“The November inflation flash print confirmed that price pressures are easing sharply across all components of the inflation basket,” said Marc de Muijn, senior economist at Deutsche Bank Research.

These figures will raise questions about the ECB’s determination to keep rates at current levels for a long time.

In recent weeks, policymakers have rejected market expectations that rate cuts would begin in the first half of next year.

Last week, ECB rate-setter Francois Villeroy de Galhau said rates would be kept on hold for “the next few quarters”, while Christine Lagarde has argued that rate easing will not begin for at least half a year.

But markets are becoming increasingly suspicious. “The larger-than-expected fall in inflation in November means it is becoming increasingly untenable for policymakers to claim they are not even thinking about cutting rates,” said Andrew Cunningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics. “

The inflation data also adds to the growing picture that the ECB’s rate hikes have helped cool the economy.

Although it kept rates unchanged at its latest meeting, interest rates across the euro zone are at their highest since the financial crisis.

As a result, economic activities have slowed down. Data this month confirmed that GDP in the eurozone slipped into contraction in the third quarter of this year, meaning it is teetering on the brink of recession.

Looking ahead to next year, the European Commission forecasts the eurozone will grow by 1.3 percent, down 0.1 percent from its summer forecast.

“The impact of the tightening is still very high as interest payments are still rising,” said Bert Colligen, senior economist at ING. “So it makes sense for the market to consider a rate cut for 2024.”

Source: www.cityam.com