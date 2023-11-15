TL;DR

Recent price movements of XRP : False news about BlackRock’s involvement caused Ripple’s XRP to experience volatility, rising to over $0.70, then falling back to around $0.65 after the information was debunked.

: False news about BlackRock’s involvement caused Ripple’s XRP to experience volatility, rising to over $0.70, then falling back to around $0.65 after the information was debunked. analyst optimism : Despite the market turmoil, analysts like DarkDefender on Twitter remain bullish on XRP, maintaining a short-term target of $0.87-$1.05, bolstered by XRP’s close above $0.6649.

: Despite the market turmoil, analysts like DarkDefender on Twitter remain bullish on XRP, maintaining a short-term target of $0.87-$1.05, bolstered by XRP’s close above $0.6649. Upcoming Predictions for XRP: Dark Defender estimates that XRP could reach around $0.87 by November 19, provided it overcomes the $0.68 resistance.

XRP short-term target ‘remains the same’

Ripple’s native token – XRP – has been on a roller coaster ride over the past few days. Its price briefly rose above $0.70 on November 13, driven by fake news that the world’s largest digital asset manager – BlackRock – had registered the iShares XRP Trust in Delaware. As soon as it was revealed that the information was false, the valuation of the asset immediately skyrocketed to around $0.65.

Despite the turmoil, some analysts remain optimistic that XRP could soon reach a new yearly high. One such person is X (Twitter) user DarkDefender.

“The good news is that XRP closed the daily candle above $0.6649 and remained above it today. The short-term target of $0.87-$1.05 remains the same and has now strengthened,” he said Said,

The analyst further said that crypto ETFs will soon see the light of day in the US because “there is no smoke without fire.” The launch of such a product in the States is considered to be a highly positive factor that could boost the entire digital asset market.

XRP set to jump this week?

Dark Defender recently made another prediction, according to which XRP could rise to around $0.87 on November 19. To do so, it will need to overcome the $0.68 mark, which the analyst has described as “minor resistance.”

Those who are curious to know how Ripple’s token may perform in the remaining quarter of the current year can take a look at our dedicated video below:

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com