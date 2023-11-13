Fake reviews are rampant online. Can any action eliminate them?

Dr. Mark J. After Mohrman completed a successful orthopedic procedure in 2019, his patient turned to the review website Yelp to share his praise.

“Dr. Mark made me feel like I was in safe hands,” the patient wrote in a five-star review.

Only the author was not a real patient, and there was no procedure. His review was fake – part of an effort by Dr. Mohrman to boost online ratings for his business by using fake positive reviews, according to an analysis by Fake Review Watch, an industry watchdog organization. Last month, Dr. Mohrman agreed to pay a $100,000 fine to settle with the New York Attorney General on charges of defrauding the public with fake reviews.

To Dr. Mohrman, fake reviews are just one example of the billion-dollar fake review industry, where people and businesses pay marketers to post fake positive reviews on Google Maps, Amazon, Yelp, and other platforms, and make millions each year. Cheat the customers.

Fake reviews are as old as the internet, and they are illegal and banned by online platforms. But the fake review business is thriving anyway.

Now, for the first time, a wave of regulation and moves by tech companies are coalescing into a more concerted effort to change the situation.

This summer, the Federal Trade Commission proposed a sweeping rule that would penalize businesses for buying or selling fake reviews, along with other restrictions. In October, several online platforms, including Amazon and Expedia, announced an alliance that will share information and resources between the companies to combat review fraud. And late last month, New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, issued her own warning across the state, saying in a statement that fake reviews were “illegal and unacceptable.”

However, experts warn that the problem of fake reviews may be so large that it is impossible to combat, and note that fake reviewers have been spared previous action.

Jason Brown, founder of Review Fraud, a consumer advocacy website that has exposed businesses using fake reviews, said platforms have not done enough to manage the problem, but he acknowledged the concerns of regulators and companies. is increasing.

“Everyone is feeling the heat and the pressure,” he said. “Only time will tell.”

Almost all fake reviews are positive endorsements, such as four-star and five-star reviews, which the businesses themselves write or are created by digital marketers, whose services can be purchased online for just a few dollars per review. Many deceptive marketers are based overseas, limiting the FTC’s power to get a handle on the problem. The agency warned that artificial intelligence tools, like ChatGPT, threaten to supercharge the industry by making it easier to write fake reviews.

Fake reviews are so widespread that almost every online shopper has encountered them. Amazon said it blocked more than 200 million suspected fake reviews last year, and Google said it removed 115 million rule-breaking reviews from Maps in 2022 — a 20 percent increase from the previous year. Growth.

In its proposed rule, the FTC stopped short of issuing new rules against the tech giants, pointing to a federal law that protects companies from liability over content posted on their platforms. The agency instead focused on investigating and penalizing businesses that buy or sell online reviews, in some cases issuing fines of $50,000 or more.

“This rule would not apply to the architects of an entire corrupt system: review platforms and tech companies that profit from online reviews, whether real or fake,” said Dean Dean, a former federal criminal investigator who ran Fake Review Watch.

Ms. Dean began her endeavor when fake reviews online misled her to a psychiatric practice. On her YouTube channel, she carefully documents hundreds of businesses, from moving companies to doctors’ offices, that use fake or questionable reviews.

His investigations often depend on identifying reviewers who rate unrelated businesses across the country – a sure sign of fraud. She found that 19 of Dr. Mohrman’s alleged patients had left glowing reviews on Google Maps for the same moving company in Las Vegas, and another 18 had apparently used the same locksmith in Texas.

In an email statement sent through his attorney, Dr. Mohrman said that “Health care professionals are focused on patient care and sometimes they are not aware that online reputation or search engine optimization What actions are taken by the firms hired to manage.” The New York Attorney General’s Office said that Dr. Mohrman had “asked friends, family and employees to leave positive, five-star reviews” and that his wife had written some of the reviews.

Review watchdogs like Ms. Dean blame Google and other big platforms for the problem. Those websites rely on customers to self-police fake reviews and typically do not disclose that a business is engaging in questionable behavior, allowing fraudsters to continue posting fraudulent reviews even after removing old reviews. Is allowed to keep.

The Transparency Company, an industry watchdog that develops software to analyze and detect fake reviews, has identified more than 100,000 businesses using fake and questionable reviews to boost their digital image – Often in ways that are invisible to an unsuspecting customer.

“One of the reasons I chose to detect fake Google reviews over Amazon and others is because of the harm it causes to consumers,” said Curtis Boyd, founder of The Transparency Company. “A $10 broken kitchen knife, or a cheap Bluetooth headset, isn’t going to ruin a house. Choosing the wrong doctor, lawyer or contractor can ruin your life.

An analysis by the Transparency Company found that half of the reviews on Dr Mohrman’s Google Maps profile were “highly suspicious”, with many of the accounts linked to India, Vietnam and Britain. Dr. Mohrman maintains a rating of 4.5 on Google Maps, while it has only 2.5 stars on Yelp. (The latest Google review identified as questionable was published a year ago.)

Dr. Mohrman’s attorney said they are “working closely with the New York Attorney General’s Office and others to eliminate inauthentic reviews.”

Google Maps has emerged as one of the largest review platforms globally. The company filed its lawsuit in June against another person who had posted more than 14,000 fake reviews, according to court records.

“When we find bad actors trying to mislead people, we take action, ranging from removing content to account suspension and even litigation,” Ian Leader, director of product management at Google Maps, said in an emailed statement. Let’s take immediate action.”

Amazon appeared to be anticipating new rules from the FTC in June, announcing a blueprint for curbing fake reviews. In a blog post, the company acknowledged that “an illegal ‘fake review broker’ industry has emerged,” vowing strict action. The company added more funding to investigate fake review schemes and said it would swap information with rival companies.

By October, Amazon had joined with other large review portals like Expedia to form the Alliance for Trusted Reviews, a collaboration aimed at creating shared standards for policing reviews and giving companies notes on how fraudulent actors operate. Swap was to be allowed. But the coalition has not yet explained how it will accomplish these goals or how much time and money it will take.

“It will take hundreds of hours across product teams and a lot of resources across all the big brands,” Mr Boyd said. “That’s why I doubt it.”

Amazon also placed blame on regulators, writing that the problem “requires government bodies that have the appropriate enforcement authority and funding to pursue these fake review brokers.”

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said that even though the company fought against fake reviews, “fake review brokers have also evolved tactics” to avoid detection, but the company would “suspend, ban” those involved. And will take legal action”. Which violated its policies.

Experts who study the fake review business said industry coalitions are often an effort to avoid more stringent regulations from lawmakers. The EU has moved more quickly to hold companies accountable for content posted on their platforms, passing the Digital Services Act last year, which could hold companies legally responsible for fraudulent content. .

“Could this be a wonderful collaboration that has a real impact on the market? Yes,” Mr. Boyd said. “Could this be lip service to ‘how great we all are’? Yes, it could be. It normally is.”

