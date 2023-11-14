Google Maps may be one of the most popular navigation apps, but hikers shouldn’t rely on the system in the woods.

Advertisement

A hiker in British Columbia risked his life earlier this month after following a non-existent trail marked on Google Maps.

The route took the hikers to a dangerous cliff on Mount Fromme, north of Vancouver in the US, where they had to be rescued by helicopter.

“The area in question has no trails and is extremely steep,” mountain rescue team North Shore Rescue (NSR) wrote in a post on Facebook.

“In the past weeks, NSR actually put up signs in the area warning about this.”

This is reportedly the third time hikers have chased the apparition trail More rescues had to be done from Kennedy Falls.

The route has now been removed from Google Maps, but this is not the only incident of wrong directions that has put users in danger.

In North Carolina, a man died last September after driving his car off a collapsed bridge while following the app’s instructions.

Euronews has contacted Google for comment on how they monitor fake or false routes. The tech giant is being sued for negligence over the North Carolina incident.

What are the best navigation apps for pedestrians?

Google Maps may be one of the most popular navigation apps, but pedestrians One should not depend on the system.

“It is not advisable to navigate in the forest using ‘Urban Street Map’ programs like Google Maps,” the NSR said. “There doesn’t seem to be any way to plan a trip beyond looking at Google Maps [the Mount Fromme] Area.”

The UK’s Great Outdoors magazine similarly advises that Google Maps won’t cut it in the wild.

“At least, at best.” hiking Apps should offer detailed offline topographic mapping,” one article said.

If you’re happy to spend the money on an app, the magazine recommends Topo Maps for reliability, speed, and excellent planning tools, or OutdoorActive with fast planning and community-recommended routes.

if you are Walking In the UK, you can use highly detailed and topographic Ordnance Survey maps, which are available as a paid app, as well as from Topo Maps and OutdoorActive.

Other high-quality navigation apps in Europe include Gaia GP, which allows detailed route planning and multilevel maps, including snow forecasts. trails,

If you don’t have signal on the route, you can save the map to your phone with the paid version.

AllTrails is a useful app for its detailed descriptions route, It includes reviews, user photos, and condition reports so you can get a good idea of ​​what awaits you on each trail.

The Great Outdoors magazine recommends that you always choose an app with offline features, including apps that allow you to plan when phone service is out.

Advertisement

Since map apps and GPS drain the phone’s battery quickly, you should carry a portable charger or another phone with you.

Finally, the old-fashioned methods are still the most reliable – bring a paper map and a compass and practice how to use them.

Source