Fake BlackRock Ripple (XRP) ETF Application Turned Over to Delaware Authorities: Bloomberg

Senior ETF analysts at Bloomberg recently confirmed that claims that BlackRock registered the iShares XRP Trust in Delaware are false.

Furthermore, he said that the matter has been referred to local authorities since the registration appeared on the official government website.

Ripple ETF filing false, authorities took it into custody

Spot crypto ETFs are arguably the biggest trend in the industry now, with the community as well as retail and institutional investors anticipating the possible approval of a BTC exchange-traded fund. This is due to the involvement of financial giants like BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, which recently registered the iShares Ethereum Trust in Delaware.

Just a few weeks after its latest filing, news came that BlackRock has decided to file another registration – this time for Ripple (XRP). However, this was almost immediately proven false by several major institutions, including Bloomberg and its senior ETF analysts.

Many in the community disputed his claims, leading to more speculation. However, both Bloomberg ETFs experts – Eric Balchunas and James Seifert – reaffirmed their stance and even went further to indicate that the case has been turned over to Delaware authorities.

The latest on the fake XRP ETF filing: “Our only comment is that this matter has been referred to the Delaware Department of Justice,” said the spokesperson (for the Delaware Department of State). Shame. As we talk, someone is shitting his pants over there.. – Eric Balchonas (@EricBalchonas) 14 November 2023

pump and dump of xrp

The crypto industry has seen its fair share of fake news resulting in immediate price increases and selloffs of certain assets, such as the Walmart-Litecoin fiasco a few years ago. The fake Ripple ETF application is the latest example of this.

The blockchain project’s native token was $0.65 and suddenly rose to $0.75 after the news went live. When the claims were refuted, the asset returned to its initial state just as quickly.

Since then, XRP has been unable to register any gains and even slipped below $0.6 today amid a market-wide retracement. However, as of now, the cryptocurrency is trading at around $0.63.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com