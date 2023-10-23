FAIS: Fashion brands are embracing innovation to create a seamlessly integrated consumer journey - ET Retail

Apparel brands are embracing innovation to stay ahead of the competition. Panelists at the Fashion and Apparel Innovation Summit said brands are using data with generative AI to create relevant content for customers.

The panelists were discussing the topic, “Digital Threads: How fashion brands are embracing innovation to gain a competitive edge.”

“Brands must innovate to create a seamlessly integrated consumer journey while fostering a culture of freedom of experimentation among team members,” says Pankaj Kankar, fashion technology leader, ex-CTO, Ajio, Fareye, Lenskart and Freecharge. he said.

While Tanira, Titan’s youngest Indian apparel brand, is adopting innovation to bring some order to the unorganized sector in which it operates.

Ambuj Narayan, CEO, Taniera, said, “We have taken some innovative steps like launching Bunkar Shala – where the brand is building an app for weavers to digitalize sourcing and incorporate vegetable fibres.”

He further added, “We are also taking cost optimization initiatives to reduce the prices of our products by 20 percent as well as reduce our returns by 30 percent.”

For Nykaa Fashion, 30 percent of its business comes from its recommendation module which is completely data-based personalized recommendations for a particular consumer based on their browsing history.

Chief Business Officer Preeti Gupta said, “As far as innovation is concerned, Nykaa Fashion is educating consumers and understanding their needs. We have launched the size advisor tool and we believe that It’s important to have innovation as part of your DNA.” , Nykaa Fashion.

“We look at innovation at 3 levels – consumer understanding, product innovation and supply chain,” said Lavanya Pachisia, COO, Zivame.

Virtual try-on is another tool that simplifies the consumer journey, however, apparel brands are yet to crack the code to successfully implement virtual try-on.

“It’s exciting to see how this whole virtual effort or fitting together between digital platforms and physical retail is coming together now,” Kankar said.

The panelists also discussed bringing sustainability to the brand. Brands today can’t innovate without technology, but strategy is in place even before the technology comes in, and any strategy where sustainability is not part of that strategy is not going to be sustainable in the long run, the panelists said.

“20 percent of the world’s waste water comes from the fashion industry and 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions come from apparel and footwear production. And the root of this is the fiber that apparel brands work with because it takes a lot of time. Time to disintegrate,” Ambuj said.

He further said, “According to a study, clothing production has doubled in the last 15 years, but clothing usage has decreased by 36 percent.”

Brands can weave in sustainability by developing products that can be used for multiple purposes.

“It’s also about thinking outside the box about how you can create value for the consumer with the same product and inspire them to use it in different ways,” Pacisia said.

Source: retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com