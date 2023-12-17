FAIRFIELD – The Fairfield Community School District Board of Directors will meet tonight, Monday, Dec. 18, and one topic of discussion will be the district’s finances.

The topic has taken center stage since the board first learned that projections show the district is spending $1.4 million more than its revenues in the next fiscal year, compared to $1.3 million last fiscal year. More expenditure was incurred.

Earlier this month, the board held a work session with Larry Siegel, an expert on Iowa School Finance Information Systems (ISFIS). Sigel reviewed all of the inputs that go into school funding and the various ways in which those streams could be changed. To help improve Fairfield’s financial condition, he recommended near-term cuts of $800,000 to $1.6 million.

School board member Mark Porter asked Sigel what would happen if the district made no changes. Sigel said the district may be required to appear before the School Budget Review Committee and provide a plan on how it will “right the ship”.

“If a district is not positive by the third year, they can be closed,” Sigel said. “It’s just an unpleasant process. It doesn’t just review the school district’s finances; This also triggers a full accreditation review. This is nothing to mess with.”

Interim Superintendent Stephanie Mishler said enrollment is closely tied to the financial health of the district, as the amount of supplemental aid schools receive from the state depends on enrollment. She said she plans to give an in-depth presentation Monday on the district’s enrollment trends, covering the past two decades or more.

During the work session, Porter noted that Fairfield has suffered a net loss in open enrollment in recent years. For example, 114 students have enrolled in the district, compared to 197 students last year. Porter asked Sigel what would happen to the district’s finances if Fairfield could reverse those figures and become a magnet for students, with more open enrollment than outside.

Sigel said he would appreciate any efforts to increase enrollment, but he cautioned the board not to view it as a silver bullet to solving its finances. He said the district would need to cut some expenses while pursuing plans to increase enrollment, and if enrollment actually grows after a few years, the district could reinstate programs or staff it had to cut. .

“One of the things that will get districts into trouble is using hope as a strategy,” he said.

Sigel’s presentation to the school board can be found at the following link:

Monday’s school board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in the ACT Building.

Larry Siegel, Iowa School Finance Information Systems (ISFIS) specialist, gives a presentation on school finance to the Fairfield Community School District Board of Directors. (Image courtesy of Fairfield School District)

Andy Hallman

